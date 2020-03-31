‘All Others’ tabbed as 5-2 choice in Pool 4 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia has installed the pari-mutuel field of “All Other 3-Year-Olds” as the 5-2 morning line for Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4, which opens its three-day run on Friday and closes Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Rebel (G2) winner Nadal and Florida Derby (G1) victor Tiz the Law head the individual interests at 6-1.

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby has been rescheduled from May 2 to Sept. 5, and Churchill Downs officials are working on adding races to the Road to the Kentucky Derby series.

Along with Nadal, Hall of Fame and five-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert also has Authentic, Charlatan and Thousand Words to lead all trainers with four horses in Pool 4.

The Kentucky Derby Future Wager features $2 Win and Exacta wagering, and provides fans of Thoroughbred racing with opportunities to place bets on possible entrants in the Kentucky Derby at odds that could be far greater than those available on the day of the race.

Bets for the KDFW can be placed on TwinSpires.com and other online wagering outlets across North America. There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of the three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

Following the announcement of the rescheduled Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs officials said it will continue to honor all bets made in the previous future wager pools.

“We took into account precedents and how other sports betting outlets handle similar wagers on future sporting events such as the NBA,” Churchill Downs Racetrack spokesperson Darren Rogers said. “The final consensus is all bets are ‘action’ as long as a winner is declared in 2020. The majority of tickets possessed have promising prospects and high potential. At the time of the rescheduling of the Derby, more than 75-percent of the money in the three Win pools of the previous Future Wagers was on well-meant horses within many Top 20 lists.”

In addition to this week’s Pool 4, Churchill Downs received permission from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to host additional KDFW pools this summer. The dates are pending. More information and real-time odds are available online at www.kentuckyderby.com/futurewager.