March 9, 2020

Authentic bet down to 6-1, ‘All others’ 4-1 in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3

March 8, 2020 Kellie Reilly Future Wager, Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, Racing News 0

Authentic wins the San Felipe Stakes
Authentic wins the San Felipe Stakes (Benoit Photo)

After extending his unbeaten sequence to three in Saturday’s San Felipe (G2), Authentic saw his odds tumble to 6-1 in Pool 3 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager that ran from Friday through Sunday evening. The Bob Baffert colt closed as the individual favorite, while the “All others” option maintained overall favoritism at 4-1.

Authentic has been an individual betting interest in all three KDFW pools so far. A 50-1 shot as a sprint maiden winner in Pool 1 (Nov. 28-Dec. 1), he closed at 15-1 in Pool 2 (Feb. 7-9) in the wake of his romp in the Sham (G3). Authentic was pegged at 12-1 in the Pool 3 morning line, so his price was halved by the end.

Tiz the Law was the only other individual to finish Pool 3 in single digits, clipped from his 8-1 morning line to 7-1. The Champagne (G1) and Holy Bull (G3) winner has been well backed in all three KDFW pools. The 11-1 individual favorite in Pool 1, Tiz the Law was just shaded by Nadal when both closed at 8-1 in Pool 2.

San Vicente (G2) victor Nadal, a stablemate of Authentic’s from the deep Baffert barn, held steady to his 10-1 line in Pool 3. Baffert’s hot debut winner Charlatan likewise opened and closed at 12-1.

Honor A. P., who chased Authentic home in the San Felipe, also came in for plenty of support. The John Shirreffs pupil was bet down from a 20-1 morning line to 14-1 by Pool 3’s conclusion.

Churchill Downs reported that $356,668 was bet in Pool 3 ($260,270 in the Win pool and $96,398 in Exactas). Last year, the same pool handled $385,464 ($282,199 in the Win pool and $103,265 in Exactas). Pool 3 will-pays and exacta probables are accessible at these links.

The fourth and final Kentucky Derby Future Wager is set for the last major prep weekend, April 3-5.

Running concurrently with Pool 3 was the one and only Kentucky Oaks Future Wager, where the “All other 3-year-old fillies” option was favored at 3-1. Venetian Harbor, the smashing Las Virgenes (G2) winner, gave the mutuel field a run for the money by shortening from an 8-1 morning line to become the 4-1 individual favorite. Finite, who made it five straight in the Rachel Alexandra (G2), was trimmed from 10-1 to 8-1.

The Oaks Future Wager handled $101,841 ($74,065 in the Win pool and $27,776 in Exactas) compared to last year’s $88,652 ($65,252 in the Win pool and $23,400 in Exactas). Click here for the Oaks pool will-pays and exacta probables.

The lone Oaks/Derby Future double was also offered during the Friday-Sunday window, attracting $87,175 in handle compared to last year’s $78,546. The double probables are available here.

Kentucky Derby Future Wager
Pool 3/Race 3

Horse NameML OddsFinal OddsGross Win Pool
1Authentic12-16-1$28,699.00
2Basin30-138-1$5,420.75
3Chance It30-153-1$3,963.25
4Charlatan12-112-1$15,769.00
5Enforceable30-123-1$8,941.75
6Ete Indien10-116-1$12,326.50
7Gouverneur Morris20-126-1$7,669.75
8Honor A. P.20-114-1$13,538.75
9Independence Hall20-127-1$7,490.50
10Major Fed50-142-1$4,901.50
11Max Player30-171-1$2,974.75
12Maxfield15-115-1$12,706.25
13Modernist20-135-1$5,930.00
14Nadal10-110-1$19,142.75
15Royal Act30-168-1$3,095.00
16Silver Prospector20-124-1$8,389.25
17Sole Volante12-120-1$9,988.75
18Spa City50-199-1$2,042.50
19Storm the Court30-160-1$3,469.00
20Thousand Words15-134-1$6,086.25
21Three Technique50-129-1$6,998.00
22Tiz the Law8-17-1$25,876.75
23Wells Bayou30-162-1$3,394.00
24All Other 3-Year-Old Males9-24-1$41,456.00
  • Final $ odds based on $1 payoffs
  • Pool Total: $260,270.00
  • Merged Exacta Pool Total: $96,397.50

Kentucky Oaks Future Wager
Pool 1/Race 1

Horse NameFinal OddsGross Win Pool
1Alta’s Award59$1,018.00
2Auberge38$1,562.50
3British Idiom12$4,333.00
4Donna Veloce12$4,624.50
5Edgeway23$2,536.50
6Finite8$6,704.50
7Frank’s Rockette27$2,170.50
8Gingham50$1,179.50
9Harvey’s Lil Goil11$4,820.00
10Ice Princess47$1,250.50
11Lake Avenue18$3,195.25
12Lucrezia55$1,092.50
13Maedean71$838.75
14Magic Dance92$655.75
15Mo City99$561.75
16Motu99$533.75
17O SeraphinaSCR
18Spice Is Nice16$3,538.75
19Swiss Skydiver99$363.00
20Tonalist’s Shape9$5,786.75
21Turtle Trax99$541.25
22Venetian Harbor4$11,462.25
23Wicked Whisper41$1,426.00
24Mutuel Field (All Others)3$13,869.75
  • Final $ odds based on $1 payoffs
  • Pool Total: $74,065.00
  • Merged Exacta Pool Total: $27,776.00

