Authentic bet down to 6-1, ‘All others’ 4-1 in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3

After extending his unbeaten sequence to three in Saturday’s San Felipe (G2), Authentic saw his odds tumble to 6-1 in Pool 3 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager that ran from Friday through Sunday evening. The Bob Baffert colt closed as the individual favorite, while the “All others” option maintained overall favoritism at 4-1.
Authentic has been an individual betting interest in all three KDFW pools so far. A 50-1 shot as a sprint maiden winner in Pool 1 (Nov. 28-Dec. 1), he closed at 15-1 in Pool 2 (Feb. 7-9) in the wake of his romp in the Sham (G3). Authentic was pegged at 12-1 in the Pool 3 morning line, so his price was halved by the end.
Tiz the Law was the only other individual to finish Pool 3 in single digits, clipped from his 8-1 morning line to 7-1. The Champagne (G1) and Holy Bull (G3) winner has been well backed in all three KDFW pools. The 11-1 individual favorite in Pool 1, Tiz the Law was just shaded by Nadal when both closed at 8-1 in Pool 2.
San Vicente (G2) victor Nadal, a stablemate of Authentic’s from the deep Baffert barn, held steady to his 10-1 line in Pool 3. Baffert’s hot debut winner Charlatan likewise opened and closed at 12-1.
Honor A. P., who chased Authentic home in the San Felipe, also came in for plenty of support. The John Shirreffs pupil was bet down from a 20-1 morning line to 14-1 by Pool 3’s conclusion.
Churchill Downs reported that $356,668 was bet in Pool 3 ($260,270 in the Win pool and $96,398 in Exactas). Last year, the same pool handled $385,464 ($282,199 in the Win pool and $103,265 in Exactas). Pool 3 will-pays and exacta probables are accessible at these links.
The fourth and final Kentucky Derby Future Wager is set for the last major prep weekend, April 3-5.
Running concurrently with Pool 3 was the one and only Kentucky Oaks Future Wager, where the “All other 3-year-old fillies” option was favored at 3-1. Venetian Harbor, the smashing Las Virgenes (G2) winner, gave the mutuel field a run for the money by shortening from an 8-1 morning line to become the 4-1 individual favorite. Finite, who made it five straight in the Rachel Alexandra (G2), was trimmed from 10-1 to 8-1.
The Oaks Future Wager handled $101,841 ($74,065 in the Win pool and $27,776 in Exactas) compared to last year’s $88,652 ($65,252 in the Win pool and $23,400 in Exactas). Click here for the Oaks pool will-pays and exacta probables.
The lone Oaks/Derby Future double was also offered during the Friday-Sunday window, attracting $87,175 in handle compared to last year’s $78,546. The double probables are available here.
Kentucky Derby Future Wager
Pool 3/Race 3
|Horse Name
|ML Odds
|Final Odds
|Gross Win Pool
|1
|Authentic
|12-1
|6-1
|$28,699.00
|2
|Basin
|30-1
|38-1
|$5,420.75
|3
|Chance It
|30-1
|53-1
|$3,963.25
|4
|Charlatan
|12-1
|12-1
|$15,769.00
|5
|Enforceable
|30-1
|23-1
|$8,941.75
|6
|Ete Indien
|10-1
|16-1
|$12,326.50
|7
|Gouverneur Morris
|20-1
|26-1
|$7,669.75
|8
|Honor A. P.
|20-1
|14-1
|$13,538.75
|9
|Independence Hall
|20-1
|27-1
|$7,490.50
|10
|Major Fed
|50-1
|42-1
|$4,901.50
|11
|Max Player
|30-1
|71-1
|$2,974.75
|12
|Maxfield
|15-1
|15-1
|$12,706.25
|13
|Modernist
|20-1
|35-1
|$5,930.00
|14
|Nadal
|10-1
|10-1
|$19,142.75
|15
|Royal Act
|30-1
|68-1
|$3,095.00
|16
|Silver Prospector
|20-1
|24-1
|$8,389.25
|17
|Sole Volante
|12-1
|20-1
|$9,988.75
|18
|Spa City
|50-1
|99-1
|$2,042.50
|19
|Storm the Court
|30-1
|60-1
|$3,469.00
|20
|Thousand Words
|15-1
|34-1
|$6,086.25
|21
|Three Technique
|50-1
|29-1
|$6,998.00
|22
|Tiz the Law
|8-1
|7-1
|$25,876.75
|23
|Wells Bayou
|30-1
|62-1
|$3,394.00
|24
|All Other 3-Year-Old Males
|9-2
|4-1
|$41,456.00
- Final $ odds based on $1 payoffs
- Pool Total: $260,270.00
- Merged Exacta Pool Total: $96,397.50
Kentucky Oaks Future Wager
Pool 1/Race 1
|Horse Name
|Final Odds
|Gross Win Pool
|1
|Alta’s Award
|59
|$1,018.00
|2
|Auberge
|38
|$1,562.50
|3
|British Idiom
|12
|$4,333.00
|4
|Donna Veloce
|12
|$4,624.50
|5
|Edgeway
|23
|$2,536.50
|6
|Finite
|8
|$6,704.50
|7
|Frank’s Rockette
|27
|$2,170.50
|8
|Gingham
|50
|$1,179.50
|9
|Harvey’s Lil Goil
|11
|$4,820.00
|10
|Ice Princess
|47
|$1,250.50
|11
|Lake Avenue
|18
|$3,195.25
|12
|Lucrezia
|55
|$1,092.50
|13
|Maedean
|71
|$838.75
|14
|Magic Dance
|92
|$655.75
|15
|Mo City
|99
|$561.75
|16
|Motu
|99
|$533.75
|17
|O Seraphina
|SCR
|18
|Spice Is Nice
|16
|$3,538.75
|19
|Swiss Skydiver
|99
|$363.00
|20
|Tonalist’s Shape
|9
|$5,786.75
|21
|Turtle Trax
|99
|$541.25
|22
|Venetian Harbor
|4
|$11,462.25
|23
|Wicked Whisper
|41
|$1,426.00
|24
|Mutuel Field (All Others)
|3
|$13,869.75
- Final $ odds based on $1 payoffs
- Pool Total: $74,065.00
- Merged Exacta Pool Total: $27,776.00
Leave a Reply