Authentic bet down to 6-1, ‘All others’ 4-1 in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3

After extending his unbeaten sequence to three in Saturday’s San Felipe (G2), Authentic saw his odds tumble to 6-1 in Pool 3 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager that ran from Friday through Sunday evening. The Bob Baffert colt closed as the individual favorite, while the “All others” option maintained overall favoritism at 4-1.

Authentic has been an individual betting interest in all three KDFW pools so far. A 50-1 shot as a sprint maiden winner in Pool 1 (Nov. 28-Dec. 1), he closed at 15-1 in Pool 2 (Feb. 7-9) in the wake of his romp in the Sham (G3). Authentic was pegged at 12-1 in the Pool 3 morning line, so his price was halved by the end.

Tiz the Law was the only other individual to finish Pool 3 in single digits, clipped from his 8-1 morning line to 7-1. The Champagne (G1) and Holy Bull (G3) winner has been well backed in all three KDFW pools. The 11-1 individual favorite in Pool 1, Tiz the Law was just shaded by Nadal when both closed at 8-1 in Pool 2.

San Vicente (G2) victor Nadal, a stablemate of Authentic’s from the deep Baffert barn, held steady to his 10-1 line in Pool 3. Baffert’s hot debut winner Charlatan likewise opened and closed at 12-1.

Honor A. P., who chased Authentic home in the San Felipe, also came in for plenty of support. The John Shirreffs pupil was bet down from a 20-1 morning line to 14-1 by Pool 3’s conclusion.

Churchill Downs reported that $356,668 was bet in Pool 3 ($260,270 in the Win pool and $96,398 in Exactas). Last year, the same pool handled $385,464 ($282,199 in the Win pool and $103,265 in Exactas). Pool 3 will-pays and exacta probables are accessible at these links.

The fourth and final Kentucky Derby Future Wager is set for the last major prep weekend, April 3-5.

Running concurrently with Pool 3 was the one and only Kentucky Oaks Future Wager, where the “All other 3-year-old fillies” option was favored at 3-1. Venetian Harbor, the smashing Las Virgenes (G2) winner, gave the mutuel field a run for the money by shortening from an 8-1 morning line to become the 4-1 individual favorite. Finite, who made it five straight in the Rachel Alexandra (G2), was trimmed from 10-1 to 8-1.

The Oaks Future Wager handled $101,841 ($74,065 in the Win pool and $27,776 in Exactas) compared to last year’s $88,652 ($65,252 in the Win pool and $23,400 in Exactas). Click here for the Oaks pool will-pays and exacta probables.

The lone Oaks/Derby Future double was also offered during the Friday-Sunday window, attracting $87,175 in handle compared to last year’s $78,546. The double probables are available here.

Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Pool 3/Race 3

Horse Name ML Odds Final Odds Gross Win Pool 1 Authentic 12-1 6-1 $28,699.00 2 Basin 30-1 38-1 $5,420.75 3 Chance It 30-1 53-1 $3,963.25 4 Charlatan 12-1 12-1 $15,769.00 5 Enforceable 30-1 23-1 $8,941.75 6 Ete Indien 10-1 16-1 $12,326.50 7 Gouverneur Morris 20-1 26-1 $7,669.75 8 Honor A. P. 20-1 14-1 $13,538.75 9 Independence Hall 20-1 27-1 $7,490.50 10 Major Fed 50-1 42-1 $4,901.50 11 Max Player 30-1 71-1 $2,974.75 12 Maxfield 15-1 15-1 $12,706.25 13 Modernist 20-1 35-1 $5,930.00 14 Nadal 10-1 10-1 $19,142.75 15 Royal Act 30-1 68-1 $3,095.00 16 Silver Prospector 20-1 24-1 $8,389.25 17 Sole Volante 12-1 20-1 $9,988.75 18 Spa City 50-1 99-1 $2,042.50 19 Storm the Court 30-1 60-1 $3,469.00 20 Thousand Words 15-1 34-1 $6,086.25 21 Three Technique 50-1 29-1 $6,998.00 22 Tiz the Law 8-1 7-1 $25,876.75 23 Wells Bayou 30-1 62-1 $3,394.00 24 All Other 3-Year-Old Males 9-2 4-1 $41,456.00

Final $ odds based on $1 payoffs

Pool Total: $260,270.00

Merged Exacta Pool Total: $96,397.50

Kentucky Oaks Future Wager

Pool 1/Race 1

Horse Name Final Odds Gross Win Pool 1 Alta’s Award 59 $1,018.00 2 Auberge 38 $1,562.50 3 British Idiom 12 $4,333.00 4 Donna Veloce 12 $4,624.50 5 Edgeway 23 $2,536.50 6 Finite 8 $6,704.50 7 Frank’s Rockette 27 $2,170.50 8 Gingham 50 $1,179.50 9 Harvey’s Lil Goil 11 $4,820.00 10 Ice Princess 47 $1,250.50 11 Lake Avenue 18 $3,195.25 12 Lucrezia 55 $1,092.50 13 Maedean 71 $838.75 14 Magic Dance 92 $655.75 15 Mo City 99 $561.75 16 Motu 99 $533.75 17 O Seraphina SCR 18 Spice Is Nice 16 $3,538.75 19 Swiss Skydiver 99 $363.00 20 Tonalist’s Shape 9 $5,786.75 21 Turtle Trax 99 $541.25 22 Venetian Harbor 4 $11,462.25 23 Wicked Whisper 41 $1,426.00 24 Mutuel Field (All Others) 3 $13,869.75