Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit March 2-8

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Lido Legacy
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/5
|92
|Aqwaam
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/7
|89
|Blessed Again
|4F
|1m (ft)
|OP 3/6
|88
|Carlos Sixes
|6G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/8
|85
|Parade Field
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/5
|84
|Ghostly Who
|5G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 3/7
|83
|Canadian Game
|5G
|1m (ft)
|OP 3/8
|82
|Good Scout
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/8
|82
|Road Test
|6M
|1m (ft)
|OP 3/5
|81
|Subiaco
|4F
|1m (ft)
|OP 3/6
|81
|You Split Tens
|5G
|1m (ft)
|OP 3/7
|79
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Whitmore
|7G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/7
|104
|Drena’s Star
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/6
|97
|One for Richie
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/7
|94
|Augie
|5H
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|89
|Staythirstymyamigo
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|89
|Laneys Love
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|88
|P R Radio Star
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/7
|88
|Full of Grace
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/6
|86
|Aggressivity
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/8
|85
|Scoring
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/8
|85
|Italian Justice
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|84
|Tentwelvefourteen
|7G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/6
|83
|Georgia’s Reward
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/6
|82
|Tizanillusion
|7M
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/6
|82
|My Golden Diablo
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/7
|79
|Call Me Derby
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/8
|76
|Leo Del Reo
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/6
|74
|Michelle’s Grace
|6M
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|71
|Babadoook
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/6
|70
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Misty Blue
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/7
|92
|The Great Dansky
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|90
|Lexi On the Move
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/8
|89
|Liam’s Pride
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/7
|89
|Shedaresthedevil
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/7
|87
|Astrologer
|3C
|1m (ft)
|OP 3/8
|84
