March 10, 2020

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit March 2-8

March 10, 2020

Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/2-3/8) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Lido Legacy 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/5 92
Aqwaam 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/7 89
Blessed Again 4F 1m (ft) OP 3/6 88
Carlos Sixes 6G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/8 85
Parade Field 4G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/5 84
Ghostly Who 5G 1 1/8m (ft) OP 3/7 83
Canadian Game 5G 1m (ft) OP 3/8 82
Good Scout 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/8 82
Road Test 6M 1m (ft) OP 3/5 81
Subiaco 4F 1m (ft) OP 3/6 81
You Split Tens 5G 1m (ft) OP 3/7 79
Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/2-3/8) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Whitmore 7G 6f (ft) OP 3/7 104
Drena’s Star 5G 6f (ft) OP 3/6 97
One for Richie 4G 6f (ft) OP 3/7 94
Augie 5H 6f (ft) OP 3/5 89
Staythirstymyamigo 4F 5 1/2f (ft) OP 3/5 89
Laneys Love 4F 6f (ft) OP 3/5 88
P R Radio Star 5G 6f (ft) OP 3/7 88
Full of Grace 4F 6f (ft) OP 3/6 86
Aggressivity 5G 6f (ft) OP 3/8 85
Scoring 3C 6f (ft) OP 3/8 85
Italian Justice 3F 6f (ft) OP 3/5 84
Tentwelvefourteen 7G 6f (ft) OP 3/6 83
Georgia’s Reward 5M 6f (ft) OP 3/6 82
Tizanillusion 7M 6f (ft) OP 3/6 82
My Golden Diablo 4G 6f (ft) OP 3/7 79
Call Me Derby 4G 6f (ft) OP 3/8 76
Leo Del Reo 4G 6f (ft) OP 3/6 74
Michelle’s Grace 6M 6f (ft) OP 3/5 71
Babadoook 4G 6f (ft) OP 3/6 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/2-3/8) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Misty Blue 3F 6f (ft) OP 3/7 92
The Great Dansky 3C 6f (ft) OP 3/5 90
Lexi On the Move 3F 6f (ft) OP 3/8 89
Liam’s Pride 3C 6f (ft) OP 3/7 89
Shedaresthedevil 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/7 87
Astrologer 3C 1m (ft) OP 3/8 84

