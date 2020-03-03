March 3, 2020

Brisnet New York Speed by Circuit February 24-March 1

March 3, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/24-3/1) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Its All Relevant 7G 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 3/1 109
Adventist 7G 1 5/16m (ft) AQU 2/29 108
The Great Johanna 5M 1m (ft) AQU 2/28 89
Mills 10G 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 2/28 83
Awesome Alana 4F 1m (ft) AQU 3/1 80
Freaky Styley 4C 1m (ft) AQU 2/29 79
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/24-3/1) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Summer Bourbon 7G 6f (ft) AQU 2/28 101
Collegeville Girl 4F 6f (ft) AQU 3/1 98
Ready to Escape 5G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/29 98
We Should Talk 5G 7f (ft) AQU 2/29 96
Thousand Percent 4C 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/1 92
Daria’s Angel 6M 7f (ft) AQU 2/28 89
Coach Villa 4G 6f (ft) AQU 2/29 88
Bassman Dave 4G 6f (ft) AQU 2/28 87
Dovey Lovey 4F 6f (ft) AQU 2/28 86
Wushu Warrior 5H 6f (ft) AQU 2/29 86
Bustin the Rules 5G 6f (ft) AQU 3/1 83
Fast Break 4C 6f (ft) AQU 3/1 83
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/24-3/1) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Fevola 3G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/28 90
Tapizearance 3G 1m (ft) AQU 3/1 89
Mr Phil 3C 6f (ft) AQU 2/28 87
The Last Ace 3C 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/29 87
Hot Little Honey 3F 6f (ft) AQU 2/29 82
Double Shot 3C 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/29 81
Makingcents 3F 1m (ft) AQU 3/1 74
Super Twenty Seven 3F 1m (ft) AQU 3/1 59

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions