Brisnet New York Speed by Circuit February 24-March 1

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Its All Relevant
|7G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|109
|Adventist
|7G
|1 5/16m (ft)
|AQU 2/29
|108
|The Great Johanna
|5M
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/28
|89
|Mills
|10G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 2/28
|83
|Awesome Alana
|4F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|80
|Freaky Styley
|4C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/29
|79
|Summer Bourbon
|7G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/28
|101
|Collegeville Girl
|4F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|98
|Ready to Escape
|5G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 2/29
|98
|We Should Talk
|5G
|7f (ft)
|AQU 2/29
|96
|Thousand Percent
|4C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|92
|Daria’s Angel
|6M
|7f (ft)
|AQU 2/28
|89
|Coach Villa
|4G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/29
|88
|Bassman Dave
|4G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/28
|87
|Dovey Lovey
|4F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/28
|86
|Wushu Warrior
|5H
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/29
|86
|Bustin the Rules
|5G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|83
|Fast Break
|4C
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|83
|Fevola
|3G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 2/28
|90
|Tapizearance
|3G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|89
|Mr Phil
|3C
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/28
|87
|The Last Ace
|3C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 2/29
|87
|Hot Little Honey
|3F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/29
|82
|Double Shot
|3C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 2/29
|81
|Makingcents
|3F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|74
|Super Twenty Seven
|3F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|59
