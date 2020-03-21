By My Standards cruises in New Orleans Classic

By My Standards made a successful and impressive return to the stakes ranks Saturday with a dominant score in the $400,000 New Orleans Classic (G2) at Fair Grounds.

Winner of the 2019 TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) and entering off of a six-length allowance win over the track in early February, By My Standards tracked stablemate Silver Dust through tepid fraction of :25.43, :50.09, and 1:14.36. Taking the lead from that rival in upper stretch, the 4-year-old by Goldencents drew off to win by three lengths under Gabe Saez in a time of 1:50.27 for 1 1/8 miles over a fast track.

Owned by Allied Racing Stable and trained by Bret Calhoun, By My Standards paid $6.60. Captivating Moon rallied to be second over Chess Chief, who was subsequently disqualified from third to sixth for stretch interference. Elevated to third was Tenfold, to fourth Silver Dust, and to fifth 9-5 favorite Fearless. Next came Chess Chief, Gun It, Lone Sailor, and Sonneteer.

Following his victory in the Louisiana Derby last March, a 22-1 upset that followed a 4 1/4-length maiden score in his fourth start, By My Standards raced in the Kentucky Derby (G1). Placed 11th after a rough trip, By My Standards subsequently dealt with foot issues, including a quarter crack, and was not seen again until the aforementioned Feb. 9 allowance.

“This horse really developed over his time off,” Calhoun said. “We thought he could be one of the top older horses in the country this year. This was a solid group of horses and he proved today what we’d been thinking.”

Bred in Kentucky by Don Ladd, By My Standards most recently sold for $150,000 as an OBS April juvenile. He’s out of Grade 2-placed stakes winner A Jealous Woman, by Muqtarib. He’s now earned $921,910 from a record of 8-4-2-1.