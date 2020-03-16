Charles Town At a Glance March 16

TRACK BIAS MEET(01/08 – 03/14)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 4.5fDirt 120 54% E Outside 7.0fDirt 81 19% E/P Middle 1 1/16mDirt 30 30% E/P Outside 1 1/8mDirt 8 25% E/P Mid/Out

TRACK BIAS WEEK(03/08 – 03/14)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 4.5fDirt 9 56% E Outside 7.0fDirt 11 18% E Middle 1 1/16mDirt 3 0% P Outside 1 1/8mDirt 1 100% E Outside