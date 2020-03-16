Charles Town At a Glance March 16

|CHARLES TOWN AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.63 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 39%, Favorite Itm%: 75%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|70.64
|Daily Double
|80.05
|Trifecta
|376.04
|Pick 3
|633.11
|Superfecta
|2,580.60
|Pick 4
|3,927.33
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|29,182.71
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Correa Alex A.
|7
|3
|1
|2
|13.40
|0
|5%
|Weeks Michael Lee
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4.20
|0
|19%
|Capuano Dale
|3
|2
|0
|0
|9.30
|1
|23%
|Casey James W.
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3.10
|2
|20%
|Sandoval Michael
|6
|2
|0
|1
|41.65
|0
|15%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Araujo Denis
|23
|6
|9
|2
|5.70
|2
|15%
|Carmouche, III Sylvester
|8
|3
|0
|2
|8.55
|3
|11%
|Batista Luis A.
|10
|3
|2
|1
|8.47
|2
|13%
|Rodriguez Victor
|11
|3
|2
|1
|21.55
|1
|10%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Beaten
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Simpson Jason
|11
|0
|1
|0
|29.95
|0
|5%
