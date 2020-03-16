March 16, 2020

Charles Town At a Glance March 16

CHARLES TOWN AT A GLANCE
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.63 – 1
Favorite Win%: 39%, Favorite Itm%: 75%
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta 70.64
Daily Double 80.05
Trifecta 376.04
Pick 3 633.11
Superfecta 2,580.60
Pick 4 3,927.33
Pick 6 Jackpot 29,182.71
TRACK BIAS MEET(01/08 – 03/14)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
4.5fDirt 120 54% E Outside
7.0fDirt 81 19% E/P Middle
1 1/16mDirt 30 30% E/P Outside
1 1/8mDirt 8 25% E/P Mid/Out
TRACK BIAS WEEK(03/08 – 03/14)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
4.5fDirt 9 56% E Outside
7.0fDirt 11 18% E Middle
1 1/16mDirt 3 0% P Outside
1 1/8mDirt 1 100% E Outside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
HOT TRAINERS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Correa Alex A. 7 3 1 2 13.40 0 5%
Weeks Michael Lee 2 2 0 0 4.20 0 19%
Capuano Dale 3 2 0 0 9.30 1 23%
Casey James W. 4 2 0 0 3.10 2 20%
Sandoval Michael 6 2 0 1 41.65 0 15%
HOT JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Araujo Denis 23 6 9 2 5.70 2 15%
Carmouche, III Sylvester 8 3 0 2 8.55 3 11%
Batista Luis A. 10 3 2 1 8.47 2 13%
Rodriguez Victor 11 3 2 1 21.55 1 10%
COLD JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Simpson Jason 11 0 1 0 29.95 0 5%

 

