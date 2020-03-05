Coronavirus expands impact on racing: Dubai to hold Super Saturday without spectators

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading to the United Arab Emirates, Dubai’s Super Saturday card will go ahead – but without spectators. The Emirates Racing Authority thus becomes the latest jurisdiction to adopt a “closed doors” policy in response to the outbreak.

Thursday’s card at Al Ain was the first to be affected by the measure, followed by Jebel Ali on Friday. The Emirates’ flagship racecourse, Meydan, is scheduled to hold the $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1) on March 28, with the March 7 “Super Saturday” program offering the final course-and-distance preps.

The ERA’s Thursday press release pertains only to this weekend’s meetings, through Abu Dhabi on Sunday:

In accordance with public safety measures pertaining to the proliferation of COVID-19, Coronavirus Disease, Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) will contest the race meetings at Al Ain Racecourse (March 5, 2020), Jebel Ali Racecourse (March 6, 2020), Meydan Racecourse (March 7, 2020) and Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (March 8, 2020) without attendees. Though without spectators, all races will be contested and regulated in a standard fashion and results will be recorded in an official capacity. The horse connections, Sponsors and media personnel will only be allowed to attend the races.

The release includes a footnote: “We will keep you informed of any update on weekly basis.”

Decisions will be forthcoming on Meydan’s March 12 card, and Al Ain (March 13), Abu Dhabi (March 14), and Jebel Ali (March 20) are all on the calendar ahead of the Dubai World Cup.

So far, the racing jurisdiction most drastically impacted by coronavirus has been South Korea. The Korea Racing Authority initially canceled all racing from Feb. 28 through Sunday, and the moratorium has now been extended through March 22.

The suspension of racing in Korea will continue through March 22. Situation to be reviewed after that. This is in line with government run theatres, museums, libraries etc as well as schools which are currently scheduled to re-open on March 23. — Korea Racing (@korearacing) March 4, 2020

Hong Kong has been conducting its meetings at both Sha Tin and Happy Valley without the general public, limiting attendance to trainers, jockeys, Jockey Club officials, stewards who are required to be on scene, and only owners of horses running on that card (no guests) with a prior reservation in an owner’s box. Even then, their temperature is checked on the way in, and the Hong Kong Jockey Club recommends wearing medical masks at the track.

Training continues for horses stabled at the Conghua complex on the mainland. Although the horses can transit to and from Hong Kong, South China Morning Post reports that their human connections cannot, or else incur a 14-day quarantine when returning from Conghua.

Over the past week, both Japan and France have staged meetings behind closed doors. While the Japan Racing Association announced the no-spectators rule was in force for all JRA tracks from Feb. 29 “until further notice,” France Galop is taking it on a case-by-case basis in response to local authorities. Hence the French racecourses affected as of this writing, Chantilly and Compiegne, are both in the Department of Oise.

A la demande des autorités locales, les prochaines réunions @fgchantilly les lundi 9, mardi 10 et vendredi 13 mars seront de nouveau organisées à huis clos dans le cadre des mesures contraignantes concernant les rassemblements publics dans l’Oise. pic.twitter.com/dMOcMXTcEx — France Galop (@francegalop) March 4, 2020

Racing’s next major spectator event, Britain’s Cheltenham Festival, is reportedly on course to proceed as usual March 10-13.

“The Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) said on Monday that it was ‘business as usual,’ and the racing industry continues to operate on this basis,” the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) reiterated in a Thursday press release.

But also Thursday, a public health notice was published on the BHA site advising potential racegoers not to attend the Festival in circumstances that would be imprudent:

PUBLIC HEALTH NOTICE (as advised by the Department of Health) Do not travel to The Festival™ presented by Magners if: – You have any of the following symptoms – a cough, a high temperature or shortness of breath AND – You have been to or travelled through the high risk countries, or been in contact with anyone that has, in the last 14 days. To protect yourself and others please do not travel and call NHS 111 (GB) or HSE 112 (Republic of Ireland) for expert advice. These measures are being taken in order for us to safeguard everyone’s health and wellbeing during the current public health situation. Thank you for your understanding. For more details, please visit gov.uk/coronavirus

British racing authorities have formed a Coronavirus Steering Group, headed by the BHA and including representatives of the Racecourse Association, The Horsemen’s Group, and the Horserace Betting Levy Board, to coordinate with the government.

The coronavirus situation is rapidly evolving in the United States, but Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen does not forecast disruption of the Kentucky Derby (G1). Indeed, the two intervening months will give officials ample time to prepare, Carstanjen said on a quarterly earnings call Feb. 27 (quotes via Louisville Business First’s Marty Finley):

“We also will learn from others as they hold their events over the next number of weeks. We will continue to consult with all relevant authorities and will take any and all necessary steps to ensure the safety of all who attend and participate….

“We have a lot of time to monitor and learn and study the best protocols in place if, in fact, it becomes relevant to our event.”