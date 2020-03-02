DeRosa Updates Top 10 Kentucky Derby & Oaks Rankings

Kentucky Derby Future Wager pool 3 is this weekend and a quick glance at my Derby Top 10 (above) indicates a big opportunity in this pool.

I’m bullish on #24 the field, as I think 6 horses in particular are sure to take a lot of money: Pool 2 favorite Nadal pointing for the Rebel on March 14 at Oaklawn Park, Holy Bull Stakes winner Tiz the Law, who is set for a rematch with Fountain of Youth Stakes winner Ete Indien in the Florida Derby, and figure 3 horses from this weekend who are likely to perform well in the Gotham Stakes, San Felipe, and Tampa Bay Derby. Throw in Modernist and Enforceable–already with enough points to get in the new 20-stall Derby starting gate, and that’s plenty of money going to individual interests to balloon the field payout.

Why do I like the field? I like a couple of the also rans out of the Fountain of Youth, primarily Country Grammer who I think will improve going forward. Battaglia winner Invader also intrigues me, and I expect him in the Jeff Ruby Steaks.

This weekend is also the only chance at a pari-mutuel Kentucky Oaks future wager, and at the expected prices, I’m most keen on O Seraphina, who looked good chasing Taraz home before crushing an allowance field.