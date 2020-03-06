How to Bet Horse Racing Podcast: Big Kentucky Derby Prep & Future Wager Weekend 2020

The biggest weekend on the 2020 Kentucky Derby trail is upon us with a trio of 50-points-to-the-winner races plus the penultimate Future Wager.

OptixEQ’s Emily Gullikson joins Brisnet’s Ed DeRosa on the How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast presented by TwinSpires to discuss the trio of preps, and as Brisnet’s Southern California handicapper, Gullikson offers some insight on Nadal and Charlatan, both of which will be among the favorites in the aforementioned future wager.

To subscribe to the How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast via Apple/iTunes, CLICK HERE.

FREE Ultimate PPs for this weekend’s action:

SAN FELIPE at Santa Anita Parks

TAMPA BAY DERBY at Tampa Bay Downs

GOTHAM at Aqueduct

Derby Future Wager