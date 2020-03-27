How to Bet Horse Racing Podcast: How to Bet the Florida Derby 2020

Gulfstream Park kicked its biggest day up a notch, as the Saturday, March 28, card not only includes the $750,000 Curlin Florida Derby but also an all-stakes Pick 6 with a mandatory payout of the nearly $2M carryover with an expected pool of more than $10M!

BetAmerica’s Scott Shapiro joins Brisnet’s Ed DeRosa on the TwinSpires How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast to discuss the Florida Derby, which is the final leg of that Rainbow 6. Scott and Ed agree on their top pick with slight differences to their approaches to “getting live” to the final leg as well as potentially betting the race vertically.

In his own podcast, Shapiro goes through all of the Pick 6 with Optix’s John Doyle. CLICK HERE to listen to that. For FREE Florida Derby PPs, CLICK HERE; for all Gulfstream reports, CLICK HERE.