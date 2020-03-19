March 19, 2020

How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast: Louisiana Derby 2020

March 19, 2020 Ed DeRosa Handicapping, Kentucky Derby, podcast 0

The 2020 Kentucky Derby is now September 5, but that does not change the make up of part 2 of the Championship Series, as the first 100-points-to-the-winner race is Saturday at Fair Grounds: The $1-million TwinSpires Louisiana Derby!

subscribe via iTunes

Grant LaGrange of Fair Grounds joins Ed DeRosa to discuss the overflow field, including a look at each horse in the race and how to bet the 1 3/16-mile race based on how others bet the race (it is a pari-mutuel game after all!)

listen via Sticher

Be sure to follow @fairgroundsnola on Twitter for live coverage of the Louisiana and Ed DeRosa @EJXD2 for handicapping insights.

Want FREE Brisnet PPs for the whole Louisiana Derby card? CLICK HERE! For all Fair Grounds reports, CLICK HERE.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions