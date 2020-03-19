How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast: Louisiana Derby 2020

The 2020 Kentucky Derby is now September 5, but that does not change the make up of part 2 of the Championship Series, as the first 100-points-to-the-winner race is Saturday at Fair Grounds: The $1-million TwinSpires Louisiana Derby!

Grant LaGrange of Fair Grounds joins Ed DeRosa to discuss the overflow field, including a look at each horse in the race and how to bet the 1 3/16-mile race based on how others bet the race (it is a pari-mutuel game after all!)

Be sure to follow @fairgroundsnola on Twitter for live coverage of the Louisiana and Ed DeRosa @EJXD2 for handicapping insights.

