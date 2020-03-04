Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3 field announced

Holy Bull (G3) winner Tiz the Law has been listed at 8-1 on the morning line for Pool 3 of the 2020 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW), while the mutuel field of “All Other 3-Year-Olds” was made the 9-2 morning line favorite.

Wagering on Pool 3 starts at noon (EST) on Friday and runs through 6 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday.

The Kentucky Derby Future Wager features $2 Win and Exacta wagering and provides fans at opportunity to bet at odds that could be far greater than those available on the day of the race, which is May 2. The lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager will run concurrently this weekend, and with a $2 Oaks/Derby double wager also available.

Bets can be placed at Churchill Downs, TwinSpires.com and satellite wagering centers across North America. There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of the three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.