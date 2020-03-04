March 4, 2020

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3 field announced

March 4, 2020 Brisnet Staff Future Wager, Kentucky Derby 0

Tiz the Law opened his 3-year-old season with a sharp win in the Holy Bull (G3) at Gulfstream Park (c) Ryan Thompson/Coglianese Photography

Holy Bull (G3) winner Tiz the Law has been listed at 8-1 on the morning line for Pool 3 of the 2020 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW), while the mutuel field of “All Other 3-Year-Olds” was made the 9-2 morning line favorite.

Wagering on Pool 3 starts at noon (EST) on Friday and runs through 6 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday.

The Kentucky Derby Future Wager features $2 Win and Exacta wagering and provides fans at opportunity to bet at odds that could be far greater than those available on the day of the race, which is May 2. The lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager will run concurrently this weekend, and with a $2 Oaks/Derby double wager also available.

Bets can be placed at Churchill Downs, TwinSpires.com and satellite wagering centers across North America. There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of the three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

1. Authentic 12-1
2. Basin 30-1
3. Chance It 30-1
4. Charlatan 12-1
5. Enforceable 30-1
6. Ete Indien 10-1
7. Gouverneur Morris 20-1
8. Honor A. P. 20-1
9. Independence Hall 20-1
10. Major Fed 50-1
11. Max Player 30-1
12. Maxfield 15-1
13. Modernist 20-1
14. Nadal 10-1
15. Royal Act 30-1
16. Silver Prospector 20-1
17. Sole Volante 12-1
18. Spa City 50-1
19. Storm the Court 30-1
20. Thousand Words 15-1
21. Three Technique 50-1
22. Tiz the Law 8-1
23. Wells Bayou 30-1
24. All Other 3-Year-Olds 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions