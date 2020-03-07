Mischevious Alex proves best in Gotham

Mischevious Alex proved again in Saturday’s $300,000 Gotham (G3) to be a highly capable horse around one turn, but will get another opportunity to test his two-turn abilities moving forward after taking the 1-mile Road to the Kentucky Derby series prep at Aqueduct by two lengths under Kendrick Carmouche.

Under a hold when racing three deep between rivals down the backside, Mischevious Alex advanced to the lead around the far turn, held a one-length advantage at the quarter pole, and responded through the stretch to garner the win as the 1.75-1 favorite. Covering the distance over a fast track in 1:38.80, Mischevious Alex paid $5.50.

Mischevious Alex earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, virtually assuring his participation if he performs well enough in his final prep, most likely the 1 1/8-mile Wood Memorial (G2) on Apr. 4. Untitled, the third choice, edged Attachment Rate by a head for second, with Montauk Traffic fourth. That trio earned Derby points of 20-10-5, respectively.

The order of finish was rounded out by Necker Island, Flap Jack, Informative, First Deputy, Sixto, War Stopper, and Celtic Striker.

Mischevious Alex is owned by Cash is King and LC Racing, and is trained by John Servis, who conditioned 2004 Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Smarty Jones.

“We’ll discuss it, but as long as he comes out of it well, I think it’s worth taking a shot,” said Servis regarding the Wood Memorial.

This was the third consecutive stakes win for Mischevious Alex, who concluded his 2-year-old campaign with a 9 3/4-length victory in the Parx Juvenile, and then opened his sophomore account with a seven-length tally in the Swale (G3) at Gulfstream Park on Feb. 1. In his only prior two-turn effort on dirt, he was a narrowly beaten third in the Sapling S. at Monmouth Park last September.

“Ever since we put the blinkers on him (for the Parx Juvenile), everything that we’ve handed him, he has handled very well,” said Servis.

Bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm and a $140,000 OBS April juvenile buy, Mischevious Alex is by Into Mischief and out of White Pants Night, by Speightstown. He’s now earned $344,230 from a line of 7-4-1-1.