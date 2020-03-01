North American Allowance Results March 1

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $93,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 3-1.
|1—
|SUPER DUDE, g, 6, First Dude–Dark Rhythm, by Fit to Fight. ($40,000 ’15 FTKOCT; $200,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Jacoutot, Peter, B-Moreau Bloodstock Int’l Inc (FL), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $55,800.
|6—
|Rocking the Boat, h, 6, Arch–Chantilly Nayla, by Five Star Day. ($200,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Team Valor International, B-Team Valor LLC & Highfield Stock Far LTD (KY), $18,600.
|9—
|Lenstar, g, 6, Shackleford–Cryptos’ Best, by Cryptoclearance. ($130,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-My Meadowview Farm LLC, B-Lazy Lane Farms, LLC (VA), $9,300.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 6TH, ALW, $90,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-1.
|2—
|MATAPAN, f, 4, Majesticperfection–Kombat Lake, by Meadowlake. ($70,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $37,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Adriel Gonzalez, B-McDowell Farm (AR), T-Isai V. Gonzalez, J-Terry J. Thompson, $54,000.
|6—
|Florida Bird, m, 7, Summer Bird–Boca Juniors, by Peteski. O-William N Martin, B-Dr K K Jayaraman &Dr V Devi Jayaraman (AR), $18,000.
|8—
|Savedbyanangel, m, 5, Old Fashioned–Threelittleangels, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Prather, John H and Linda K, B-John H Prather, Jr (AR), $9,000.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|AQU, 8TH, AOC, $77,626, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 3-1.
|6—
|ITS ALL RELEVANT, g, 7, Hard Spun–Ender’s Sister, by A.P. Indy. ($100,000 ’13 KEENOV; $360,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Rodriguez, Rudy R, Imperio, Michael and Cotrone, Theresa, B-Green Lantern Stables, LLC (KY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Romero Ramsay Maragh, $43,313.
|3—
|Patagonia, c, 4, Strong Mandate–Lantern, by Mineshaft. ($95,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $450,000 2018 OBSMAR; $150,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Evans, Lauren and Evans, Ralph M, B-Hartmut H Malluche & Silesia Farm (KY), $15,000.
|5—
|Frank’sgunisloaded, g, 4, Orb–Stick to Your Guns, by Awesome Again. ($165,000 ’17 KEESEP; $50,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Midwest Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Patterson Bloodstock, Patterson & Company & Bellepoint Management, LLC (KY), $9,000.
|Winning Time: 1:53 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $67,232, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-1.
|5—
|COLLEGEVILLE GIRL, f, 4, Central Banker–Lifelong, by Vindication. ($18,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Brittingham, Robert, De Bunda, Salvatore M and Wire To Wire Stable, Inc, B-Andy Beadnell (NY), T-Richard Vega, J-Angel Castillo, $36,960.
|2—
|Doll, f, 4, Verrazano–Dootsie, by Dixieland Band. ($77,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $85,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Dubb, Michael, Simon, David and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Daniel J Burke & Kathleen Schweizer (NY), $13,760.
|1—
|Party in the Raine, m, 5, Desert Party–Civil Shepherd, by War Pass. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Jeffrey Raine & Elisabeth T Raine (NY), $7,680.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 9TH, AOC, $66,164, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 2-29.
|6—
|ORIGINAIRE (IRE), c, 4, Zoffany (IRE)–Polly Perkins (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). (50,000EUR ’17 GOFORB; 70,000gns 2019 TATFEB). O-BG Stables, B-Vimal and Gillian Khosla (IRE), T-Jeff Mullins, J-Umberto Rispoli, $35,400.
|5—
|North County Guy, g, 5, The Pamplemousse–Warmth, by Unusual Heat. O-Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce, B-Edward C Allred (CA), $15,340.
|7—
|Wound Tight, g, 5, Coil–Bellsblade, by Mr. Broad Blade. O-Matt Nelson, B-Matt Nelson (CA), $9,204.
|Winning Time: 1:46 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 5TH, AOC, $59,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 3-1.
|2—
|STORMING LADY, m, 5, Flat Out–Beau Watch, by Beau Genius. ($60,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $265,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Goodwin, Tim and Goodwin, Kelley, B-Teresa A Little, Billy Crouse,Taylor Little & Travis Price (KY), T-Alfredo Marquez, J-Flavien Prat, $35,400.
|6—
|Devils Dance, f, 4, Goldencents–Dance Darling, by Devil’s Bag. ($14,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Six-S Racing Stable and Barron, Shirley A, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $11,800.
|4—
|Sold It, f, 4, The Factor–Charade, by Malibu Moon. ($80,000 ’16 KEENOV; $175,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Dunne, Ciaran and Reddam Racing LLC, B-Jeanne Canty, Judy Hicks, KathrynNikkel & Pegasus Stud LLC (KY), $7,080.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 7TH, ALW, $44,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 3-1.
|1—
|OPRY, c, 4, Declaration of War–That Voodoo Youdo, by Speightstown. ($180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gaylord, II, Edward K and Cheyenne Stables LLC, B-Crosshaven Bloodstock (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $26,400.
|6—
|Bourbon in May, c, 4, More Than Ready–Much Rejoicing, by Distorted Humor. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Let’s Go Stable and Schibell, Richard D, B-AJ Suited, LLC (KY), $9,680.
|3—
|Road to Meath, h, 5, Quality Road–She’s From Queens, by Dixie Union. ($140,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Warren, Jr, Mr and Mrs William K, B-Caldara Farm, Inc & Strouss & Thornton Partnership (KY), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (fm)
|DED, 9TH, AOC, $44,000, 4YO/UP, 5F, 2-29.
|4—
|DOUBLE BARREL MAN, g, 7, Musket Man–Double Points Day, by Storm Day. O-GK Racing LLC, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), T-Karl Broberg, J-Paulina Ramirez, $26,400.
|3—
|Snapper Bite, g, 7, Yankee Gentleman–Constant Sparkle, by Mr. Sparkles. O-Richard, Ashton and Sellers, Louis W, B-Betty King & Brett Brinkman (LA), $8,800.
|2—
|Prizeless, g, 4, Langfuhr–Just Call Me Janet, by Pure Prize. ($19,000 ’17 ESLYRL). O-Israel Flores Horses LLC, B-Bentley T Early (LA), $4,840.
|Winning Time: :58 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $44,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-1.
|5—
|HIDDEN SCROLL, c, 4, Hard Spun–Sheba Queen, by Empire Maker. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-John R. Velazquez, $26,400.
|2—
|Noon Time Gem, c, 4, Gemologist–High Noon Nellie, by Silver Deputy. O-Clap Embroidery, B-Holly Crest Farm (NJ), $9,240.
|1—
|Kingsville, g, 5, Street Move–Day Lily, by A.P. Indy. O-Imaginary Stables, B-Stewart L Armstrong (TX), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 4TH, AOC, $42,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1MT, 3-1.
|7—
|MARYWOOD, f, 4, Paddy O’Prado–Cent’anni, by Kissin Kris. O-Elite Thoroughbred Racing LLC and Menard, David, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), T-Lee Thomas, J-Ashley Broussard, $25,200.
|1—
|B’s Ten, m, 5, Soldat–An Absolute Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. ($20,000 ’16 OBSJAN; $120,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Darrah Wentworth, B-Cloyce C Clark Jr (LA), $8,400.
|6—
|Crimson Feline, m, 7, Lion Tamer–Red Nile, by Placid Fund. O-Corale A Richards, B-Corale A Richards & Rose Griffith (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $42,000, 4YO/UP, A7 1/2FT, 3-1.
|6—
|EZMOSH, g, 5, Tizway–Eagle Island, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($40,000 ’15 KEENOV; $135,000 2019 KEEAPR). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Scott Pierce & Lanae Pierce (OK), T-Joe Sharp, J-Declan Carroll, $25,200.
|5—
|Two Emmys, g, 4, English Channel–Miss Emmy, by Buddha. ($4,500 ’17 KEESEP). O-Wolfe Racing LLC and Robertson, Hugh H, B-Tottenwood Thoroughbreds, Inc (KY), $8,400.
|7—
|Vivid Verse, c, 4, Cross Traffic–Madrilena, by Stormy Atlantic. ($45,000 ’16 KEENOV; $105,000 ’17 KEESEP; $150,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Highlander Training Center, B-Ralph Kinder, Erv Woolsey & Spendthrift Farm (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $41,000, 4YO/UP, A5 1/2FT, 3-1.
|6—
|CHANNEL WON, g, 6, English Channel–Des Moines, by Evansville Slew. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Blackoak Farm & Jill Lindell (IA), T-Karl Broberg, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $24,600.
|8—
|Horse Doctor, c, 4, Bodemeister–Exclusive Diva, by Bernardini. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $8,200.
|9—
|Prince Pierce, c, 4, Cairo Prince–Nathan’s Mom Becky, by Wildcat Heir. ($60,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mark D Breen, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (fm)
|HOU, 6TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-29.
|4—
|OKIE QUEEN, f, 4, Discreet Cat–Queen of the Rings, by Empire Maker. ($4,800 ’17 OKCAUG). O-Carter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Calabria Farms, LLC (OK), T-Joe S. Offolter, J-Ivan Arellano, $22,020.
|7—
|Al Shamkhah, f, 4, Dialed In–Prime the Pump, by Unbridled’s Song. ($97,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $130,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Majed Ali Hassan Ahmed Al Marzooqi, B-Machmer Hall & Haymarket Farm (KY), $7,340.
|6—
|Aura, f, 4, Midnight Lute–Spirit, by Indian Charlie. O-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $4,037.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|HOU, 5TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 2-29.
|3—
|MISS PHOTO, m, 6, Light Up the Score–Miss Photogenic, by You and I. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Roy W Cobb & Mike R Neatherlin (TX), T-Karl Broberg, J-David Cabrera, $21,960.
|7—
|Sparkling Air, f, 4, Too Much Bling–Malaysian Air, by Mizzen Mast. O-Paul J Rigali, Jr, B-Paul J Rigali, Jr (TX), $7,320.
|4—
|Whipum Naenae, f, 4, Uncle Abbie–Readum n Reap, by Your Eminence. O-Bobby C Todd, B-Bobby Todd (TX), $4,026.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, ALW, $34,914, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-1.
|2—
|TOMLIN, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Belle of Perintown, by Dehere. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Fairview, LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven Specht, J-Catalino Martinez, $19,800.
|*4—
|Coco Bee, m, 5, Richard’s Kid–Hope I Do, by Slewdledo. O-Chappell Alpine Farms LLC, B-Chappell Alpine Farms, LLC (CA), $8,580.
|3—
|Mother of Dragons, m, 6, First Dude–Lets Dance Charlie, by Indian Charlie. ($3,000 ’15 OBSJAN). O-Andreas Psarras, B-Classic Oaks Farm (FL), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|***Mother of Dragons finished second but was disqualified and placed third.
|GG, 9TH, AOC, $33,358, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-1.
|5—
|BRILLIANT BIRD, m, 5, Einstein (BRZ)–Clever Bird, by Awesome Again. ($15,000 ’16 WASAUG). O-Jenny Fernandez, B-Bret Christopherson (WA), T-Samuel Calvario, J-Kevin Krigger, $18,600.
|6—
|Golden Iris (GB), m, 5, Havana Gold (IRE)–Sparkling Eyes (GB), by Lujain. (11,000gns ’15 TATDEC; 27,000gns ’16 TATOCT; 22,000gns 2018 TATDEC). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-R F and S D Knipe (GB), $6,200.
|3—
|Creative Romance, f, 4, Creative Cause–Chance Romance, by Wild Event. ($40,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Steve Moger, B-Bret Jones (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, AOC, $32,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 2-29.
|2—
|SOUND OFF, g, 6, Congrats–Stormy Kiss (ARG), by Bernstein. O-Michael Sandoval, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), T-Michael Sandoval, J-Yomar Orlando Ortiz, $19,200.
|4—
|Cozze Cat, g, 7, Bluegrass Cat–Miss Cozze, by Not for Love. ($2,500 ’14 FTMSEP). O-David L Taylor, B-Henry H Prieger , David Lester & St Robbins (NY), $6,400.
|6—
|Rohrbacher, g, 4, Hard Spun–Pleasant Laughter, by Coronado’s Quest. ($80,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Paul A Hirsimaki, B-Runnymede Farm Inc (KY), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:19 (ft)
|CT, 1ST, ALW, $29,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 2-29.
|1—
|STAR OF NIGHT, f, 3, Creative Cause–Splendiferous Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Heinz J Steinmann (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $17,980.
|3—
|Power Forward, f, 3, Competitive Edge–Hard to Get, by Not for Love. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $5,800.
|5—
|The Better One, f, 3, Charitable Man–Windsor’s Punch, by Windsor Castle. O-Kristy Petty, B-Kristy Lynn Petty (WV), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:20 (ft)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 2-29.
|7—
|MARTHA’S BANNER, f, 4, Our Entourage–Banner Key, by Corridor Key. O-FTF Racing LLC, B-Richard P Harris Jr (WV), T-Crystal G. Pickett, J-Jose Montano, $16,800.
|3—
|Distorted Splendor, f, 3, Mr. Prankster–Hot and Bothered, by A. P Jet. O-Tabitha M Brady, B-Tabitha M Brady (WV), $5,600.
|5—
|Miss Problematic, m, 5, Machen–Jenny Redi Made, by Hero’s Tribute. O-Shiasiah McCanns, B-Arlene McCanns (WV), $2,800.
|Winning Time: :52 2/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply