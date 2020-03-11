North American Allowance Results March 11

|GP, 8TH, AOC, $44,000, 3YO, 5FT, 3-11.
|8—
|CUCINA, c, 3, Northern Afleet–Il Mulino, by Elusive Quality. O-Donald R Dizney, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC (FL), T-William I. Mott, J-John R. Velazquez, $26,400.
|1—
|Song River, f, 3, Liam’s Map–Harlan’s Honor, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($175,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-John C Oxley, B-Bridlewood Farm (FL), $9,680.
|6—
|Flash Pass, c, 3, Gemologist–Multipass, by Olmodavor. ($35,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Frank Anthony Occhigrossi, B-Orlyana Farm (FL), $4,840.
|Winning Time: :57 3/5 (gd)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $41,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1MT, 3-11.
|8—
|OFFSPRING, f, 4, Into Mischief–Pioneer Gal, by Pioneering. ($130,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Nikolopoulos, Gregory and Vaccarezza, Nicholas, B-Oak Tree Stables, LLC (LA), T-Carlo Vaccarezza, J-Florent Geroux, $24,600.
|4—
|Royal Alexandra, m, 6, Due Date–Skip All the Way, by Skip Away. O-Davis, Keith and Daniels, Raymond, B-L H Dunham Jr (LA), $8,200.
|5—
|For Real Alice, f, 4, My Pal Charlie–Will Be Fleet, by Northern Afleet. O-Floyd D Pitzer, B-Floyd Pitzer & Renee Pitzer (LA), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (gd)
|HOU, 6TH, ALW, $37,000, 3YO, 1M, 3-11.
|3—
|CODE RUNNER, c, 3, Honor Code–Nereid, by Rock Hard Ten. ($375,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Calumet Farm, B-Baumann Stables, Edward Bradley & DrAaron Sones (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-David Cabrera, $22,140.
|5—
|Bring Me a Check, g, 3, Fast Anna–Girlsasaint, by Saint Liam. O-Tom R Durant, B-Tom Durant (KY), $7,380.
|1—
|Empire of Gold, c, 3, Goldencents–Empire Diva, by Empire Maker. O-Evans, Johnny B and Eoff, Terry, B-W C Racing (KY), $4,059.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-11.
|1—
|SKYTOWN CAT, g, 3, Cowtown Cat–Sky Cap, by Sky Mesa. O-Dave Casalinova, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Tina Casalinova, J-Luis E. Perez, $18,780.
|8—
|Goes too Fast, g, 3, William’s Kitten–Vicki’s Eyes, by Savin Eyes. O-Melissa S Edgington, B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH), $6,260.
|6—
|Mister Mobil, g, 3, Mobil–Apple Annie, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Laurie Pratt, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-11.
|3—
|CATAPHRACT, h, 6, Vaquero–Tropical Angel, by Tropical Storm. O-J Michael Baird, B-Roger S Braugh Jr (OH), T-J. Michael Baird, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $18,780.
|7—
|Stone Cold Cat, g, 4, Stately Victor–Mizz Charlee, by Lear Fan. O-Ronald E Dewolf, B-Ronald DeWolf (OH), $6,260.
|5—
|Split My Britches, g, 5, Much the Best–Brieforboxers, by Brief Ruckus. O-Rachael Maddox, B-Rachael M Maddox (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|SUN, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-10.
|5—
|FLYIN FALYNN, m, 5, Tale of the Cat–Air Guitar, by Five Star Day. ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP; $37,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Curtis L Guss, B-Mt Joy Stables Inc (KY), T-Chris Zamora, J-Shane Laviolette, $17,400.
|4—
|Baydar, m, 5, Graydar–Sarah Accomplished, by Performing Magic. ($47,000 ’15 KEENOV; $100,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Harry L Veruchi, B-Dennis Crooks – George Bates (KY), $5,800.
|6—
|Woman At the Well, m, 5, Old Fashioned–Scoot On By, by Catienus. ($55,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Karl Pergola, B-Gail Rice (FL), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
