North American Allowance Results March 22

|OP, 6TH, ALW, $65,720, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 3-22.
|2—
|FLATOUTANDFOXY, f, 4, Flat Out–Every Day Is Good, by El Corredor. ($42,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-Carson McCord, B-McDowell Farm (AR), T-Cecil P. Borel, J-Calvin H. Borel, $40,920.
|1—
|Turnstone, f, 3, Double Irish–Dovecot, by Afleet Alex. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), $12,400.
|9—
|Superstar Bea, m, 6, Kantharos–Bea D J, by D. J. Cat. ($10,000 ’14 OBSOCT; $22,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-Robertson, Hugh H and Butzow, Barry, B-McDowell Farm (AR), $6,200.
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (my)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $61,000, 3YO, 6F, 3-22.
|9—
|BIG RETURNS, c, 3, Mr. Big–Quick Chick, by Orientate. ($70,000 ’18 BESAUG). O-William R Peeples, B-George Krikorian (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $36,600.
|11—
|Marvin, c, 3, Cross Traffic–The Cat’s Reach, by Bernstein. ($125,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $75,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Dickerson, Jack and Ames, Zack, B-RR Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $12,200.
|8—
|Ancient Warrior, c, 3, Constitution–Wellington Beauty, by Forestry. O-Al Graziani, B-Al Graziani (KY), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (my)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $60,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 3-22.
|5—
|PARKOUR, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Gemswick Park, by Speightstown. O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Mike E. Smith, $34,200.
|10—
|Mind Out, f, 3, Tapit–Kid Majic, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($850,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), LNJ Foxwoods and Rosen, Andrew, B-H Allen Poindexter & Tapit Syndicate (KY), $11,400.
|11—
|K P Dreamin, f, 3, Union Rags–Litigating, by Point Given. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP; $170,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Karl Pergola, B-Vegso Racing Stable (FL), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|SA, 1ST, AOC, $59,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 3-22.
|10—
|LOFTY, f, 3, Suances (GB)–Loni’s Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC, B-Red Baron’s Barn LLC (CA), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Geovanni Franco, $34,200.
|3—
|Sunrise Royale, m, 5, Informed–Sayit, by Zavata. ($1,000 ’16 BESJAN; $12,000 2018 BESJAN). O-Kagele, Tom and Shaw, Ken, B-David Wilson & Holly Wilson (CA), $11,400.
|1—
|Cheap Cheap Cheap, f, 3, Square Eddie–Once Upon A Grace (IRE), by Spinning World. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:03 (fm)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $58,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 3-22.
|7—
|CANYON CREST, c, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Capaz, by Bernardini. O-Richard Barton, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Flavien Prat, $34,200.
|*3—
|I Can Do This, g, 6, Empire Way–Helen’s Echo, by Swiss Yodeler. ($87,000 2016 BESMAY). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Dr Mikel C Harrington & Patricia OHarrington (KY), $11,400.
|5—
|Jamming Eddy, g, 4, Square Eddie–Walkingonadream, by Tapit. ($15,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Altamira Racing Stable, Barber, Gary and Wellman, Michael, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|***Jamming Eddy finished second but was disqualified and placed third.
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $44,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 3-22.
|7—
|CHARLIE THE GREEK, g, 6, Adios Charlie–Mothra, by Formal Dinner. ($1,000 ’15 OBSJAN). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Suzanne Sharra-Maxwell (FL), T-Robert B. Hess, Jr., J-Paco Lopez, $26,400.
|4—
|Kyle, g, 7, Saint Anddan–Kitty Kitty Kitty, by Wildcat Heir. O-Moshe Mark, B-Mr & Mrs Guadalupe Olvera (FL), $9,240.
|6—
|Joe Di Baggio, g, 4, Brethren–Baggio, by Formal Dinner. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $44,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/2MT, 3-22.
|5—
|DYNA PASSER, f, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Dynaire, by Dynaformer. O-Woodslane Farm, B-Woodslane Farm, LLC (KY), T-Thomas Albertrani, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $26,400.
|8—
|Fritzi, f, 4, Exchange Rate–Seauxbelle, by Dynaformer. O-Carolyn L Gray, B-Fletcher Gray & Carolyn Gray (KY), $9,240.
|7—
|Shrewdness (GB), f, 4, Lawman (FR)–Shama (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). (50,000gns 2019 TATDEC). O-D P Racing LLC, B-The Queen (GB), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 2:29 2/5 (fm)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $43,742, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-21.
|9—
|LAND BATTLE, g, 5, Istan–Ormolu, by Indian Charlie. ($2,500 ’16 KEESEP). O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Carden, Jerry, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Kim Hammond, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $30,000.
|11—
|Hemp Hemp Hurray, g, 5, Artie Schiller–Druidess, by Malibu Moon. ($40,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Eric Sizemore, B-Bernard & Karen McCormack (ON), $4,000.
|2—
|Better Watch Out, g, 6, Lonhro (AUS)–Gypsy (GB), by Distorted Humor. ($3,700 ’15 KEESEP). O-Neises, Richard, Schardt, Jack, and Brueggeman, Thomas H, B-Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY), $4,600.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, ALW, $37,410, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-22.
|1—
|LEFT ALONE (GB), m, 5, Reckless Abandon (GB)–Akhmatova (GB), by Cape Cross (IRE). ($74,415 ’15 TATDEC; $134,605 ’16 GOFORB; $27,760 ’18 TATJUL). O-Ronald L. Charles and Samuel Gordon, B-Ropsley Bloodstock LLP (GB), T-Manuel Badilla, J-Catalino Martinez, $19,800.
|2—
|Ima Happy Cat, m, 5, Smiling Tiger–Infernal McGoon, by Wekiva Springs. O-Spooner, Sue and Tim, B-Dale Mahlum (CA), $8,580.
|3—
|Coco Bee, m, 5, Richard’s Kid–Hope I Do, by Slewdledo. O-Chappell Alpine Farms LLC, B-Chappell Alpine Farms, LLC (CA), $5,148.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, AOC, $33,652, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-22.
|2—
|CREATIVE ROMANCE, f, 4, Creative Cause–Chance Romance, by Wild Event. ($40,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Steve Moger, B-BRET JONES (KY), T-Ed Moger, Jr., J-William Antongeorgi III, $18,600.
|1—
|Golden Iris (GB), m, 5, Havana Gold (IRE)–Sparkling Eyes (GB), by Lujain. (11,000gns ’15 TATDEC; 27,000gns ’16 TATOCT; 22,000gns 2018 TATDEC). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-R F and S D Knipe (GB), $6,200.
|3—
|Our Bold Princess, m, 5, Bold Chieftain–Grasp, by Souvenir Copy. O-Anderson, C, Bellusa, L, Gannon, R, Hall, D, Jackson, T and Rich, E, B-Dwaine Lynn Hall & Eduardo L Rich (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $32,500, 4YO/UP, 7F, 3-21.
|5—
|RUNNIN’TOLUVYA, g, 6, Fiber Sonde–Lov’emnrun, by Not for Love. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Leslie G Cromer (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Christian Hiraldo, $21,125.
|2—
|Penguin Power, g, 5, Fiber Sonde–Aye Robbin, by Robb. O-David M Raim, B-John D McKee (WV), $6,500.
|4—
|Mean Bean, g, 8, Garnered–Distinctly Spring, by Distinctive Pro. O-Glenn N Harrison, B-Jessica Ryan Loy (WV), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:25 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $30,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 3-21.
|3—
|TWO BIT KID, c, 4, Stay Thirsty–Love in Paris, by Not for Love. O-Ben Delong, B-Tracy Strachan (KY), T-Ben Delong, J-Denis Araujo, $18,000.
|1—
|Rescue Five, g, 5, Friesan Fire–Love Has Foundaway, by Not for Love. O-Dimitri Racing Stable, Inc, B-Ralph Dimitri & Sandy Prinzivalli (WV), $6,000.
|6—
|Boaster, c, 4, Creative Cause–Kvell, by More Than Ready. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Heinz Joseph Steinmann (WV), $3,000.
|Winning Time: 1:18 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 2ND, ALW, $29,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 3-21.
|6—
|MUAD’DIB, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Holy Pow Wow, by Indian Charlie. O-David M Raim, B-John McKee (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $17,400.
|2—
|Ocasionaly Classy, g, 3, Charitable Man–Stefani’s Surprise, by Stephen Got Even. O-Kristy Petty, B-Kristy Lynn Petty (WV), $5,800.
|1—
|Swing Batter, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Safe at First, by Honour and Glory. O-Cynthia E O’Bannon, B-Cynthia O’Bannon (WV), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:20 (ft)
