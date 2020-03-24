March 25, 2020

North American Allowance Results March 24

March 24, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

WRD, 7TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, 1M, 3-24.
1— UNCAIL, g, 5, Uncle Mo–Double the Lead, by Bernardini. ($150,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Cimarron TTT Farms LLC, B-Seagull Associates, LLC (OK), T-Scott E. Young, J-Alfredo Triana Jr., $15,352.
2— Sedaris, g, 4, Doctor Chit–Queena Corrina, by Here We Come. O-Stan K Wilson, B-Stan Wilson (OK), $5,704.
5— Big Game Hunter, g, 5, Flower Alley–Zelna J, by Roy. O-Lone Star Stables Five and Davidson, Colleen, B-Chance Johnson & Colleen Davidson (OK), $3,291.
Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (sy)
WRD, 3RD, ALW, $22,154, 3YO/UP, 1M, 3-24.
4— AFLEET SNIPER, g, 4, Afleet Alex–Border Slew, by Seneca Jones. O-Suter Stables, B-Suter Stables (OK), T-Jody Pruitt, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $12,540.
3— Kirk of Diamonds, g, 5, Toccet–Expect Diamonds, by Valid Expectations. O-Browning, Hal and Faulkner, David, B-Hal Browning & Dave Faulkner (OK), $5,434.
2— Flash Forcast, g, 6, Drosselmeyer–Symbol of Freedom, by Tapit. O-Bryan Hawk, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $2,299.
Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (sy)

