North American Allowance Results March 27

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $62,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-27.
|5—
|SUNNY DALE, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Medea (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Michael C Stinson, B-Godolphin &Cornerstone Thoroughbreds LLC (PA), T-Jerry Hollendorfer, J-Martin Garcia, $37,200.
|11—
|Unique Factor, f, 4, The Factor–Try to Catch Her, by Broken Vow. ($7,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Holden, Marylou and Lund, Valorie, B-Sebastien G Murat, Martin Keogh, Justin Wojczynski & Gemma Freeman (KY), $12,400.
|9—
|Wholehearted, m, 6, Awesome Again–My Baby Baby, by Bernstein. O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Magdalena, Catalyst Stable, Horses R Us & M Regan (KY), $6,200.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $47,100, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 3-27.
|6—
|MANIACAL, g, 7, Kitten’s Joy–Lastofthsummerwine, by Sky Mesa. O-Halcraft Stable LLC, B-Wesley Ward (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Joel Rosario, $27,000.
|3—
|Frenchmen Street, g, 5, Malibu Moon–Onenightin Beijing, by Indian Charlie. O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Glen Hill Farm (FL), $11,300.
|5—
|Coop Tries Harder, g, 5, Gone Astray–Alluring Power, by Milwaukee Brew. O-RPS Racing Stable LLC, B-Dr Thomas Brokken (FL), $5,650.
|Winning Time: :54 2/5 (fm)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $45,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 3-27.
|9—
|SILVER KITTEN, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Exe, by Exchange Rate. ($140,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Feiss, Daniel J, Terner, Brian, Kennedy, Stephen, Corms Racing Stable and Lynch, Hugh, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Danny Gargan, J-Luis Saez, $27,000.
|5—
|Bacchanalia, f, 4, Union Rags–Crazy Party, by A.P. Indy. ($190,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Baumann Stables (KY), $9,000.
|6—
|Wildlife, f, 4, Animal Kingdom–Fjord, by Bernardini. ($195,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-Godolphin (KY), $4,500.
|Winning Time: 1:46 2/5 (fm)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $44,000, 3YO, 1M, 3-27.
|1—
|MONEY MOVES, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Citizen Advocate, by Proud Citizen. ($975,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-LaPenta, Robert V and Bortolazzo Stable LLC, B-Whitehall Lane Farm (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $26,400.
|2—
|Edge of Fire, c, 3, Curlin–Leading Edge, by Tapit. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $8,360.
|8—
|Sprawl, c, 3, City Zip–Amen Again, by Awesome Again. O-Claiborne Farm and Dilschneider, Adele B, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 11TH, AOC, $44,000, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 3-27.
|2—
|GUFO, c, 3, Declaration of War–Floy, by Petionville. O-Otter Bend Stables, LLC, B-John Little & Stephen Cainelli (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $26,400.
|9—
|Unconquered Lea, c, 3, Lea–Tanquerray, by Good Journey. ($70,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Brian Costello, B-Fortuna Ranch Racing LLC & Demetrios Shelie Xanthos (CA), $8,800.
|7—
|Mystic Lancelot, c, 3, Into Mischief–Roadbug, by Quality Road. ($340,000 ’18 KEESEP; $450,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:47 1/5 (fm)
