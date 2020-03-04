North American Allowance Results March 4

|GP, 2ND, AOC, $44,000, 3YO, 6F, 3-4.
|2—
|INTER MIAMI, c, 3, Big Drama–Peruvian Jane, by Colonel John. O-Santa Rosa Racing Stables, B-Sergio Ripamonti (FL), T-Alexis Delgado, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $26,400.
|1—
|Flaming Hot, g, 3, Khozan–Arealhotlover, by Untuttable. O-William Stiritz, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $9,680.
|3—
|Absolute Grit, c, 3, Kantharos–Brown Glaze, by War Front. ($300,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Glassman, Karl and Glassman, Cathi, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|HOU, 7TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 3-4.
|5—
|AMANDREA, f, 4, Paynter–Courageous Julie, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-Zayat Stables, LLC and Myracehorsecom, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $22,080.
|2—
|Countenance, m, 5, Bellamy Road–Stirling Bridge, by Prized. ($20,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Clark O Brewster, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $7,360.
|3—
|Leather and Lace, f, 4, Podium–Lace and Latigo, by Century City (IRE). O-Alvin Wong, B-LBJ Racing LLC (OK), $4,048.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (fm)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $26,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 3-4.
|6—
|LOCK ON, g, 5, Broken Vow–Do Not Disturb, by Maria’s Mon. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (IN), T-Rodney C. Faulkner, J-Hector Berrios, $14,100.
|8—
|Rebel’s Revenge, g, 5, Horse Greeley–Redimere, by Orientate. O-Cline, Robert C and Wilkinson, Richard M, B-Robert C Cline & Richard M Wilkinson (OH), $6,700.
|2—
|Ohio Player, g, 4, Alphabet Soup–Sensational Love, by War Chant. O-Theresia Mahan, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), $3,350.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (gd)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-4.
|2—
|ED’S ROCKET, g, 5, Maltese Dog–Rocket Defense, by Peace Rules. O-Goetz, Mike, Morrison, Rob and Nentwig, Michael, B-Midwest Thoroughbred, Inc (FL), T-William E. Morey, J-Gerardo Corrales, $14,400.
|9—
|Distortedatthebar, g, 6, Preachinatthebar–Fully Distorted, by Distorted Humor. O-Team Ramgeet Racing Stable LLC, B-Phyllis Pulse (WA), $4,800.
|6—
|Oaken, g, 4, Giant Oak–Antique Silver, by Silver Train. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Robert M Gorham (OH), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (my)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $23,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 3-4.
|3—
|TADEO, g, 3, Sky Mesa–Uzziel, by Harlington. O-McKenney, James W and Tammy M, B-James W McKenney & Tammy McKenney (CA), T-William E. Morey, J-Gerardo Corrales, $14,100.
|2—
|Heza Handful, c, 4, Into Mischief–Heywards Park, by Tiznow. ($70,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Matthew Kosco, B-Arturo Vargas (KY), $4,700.
|1—
|Its Yes, c, 4, Yes It’s True–Appealing Apple, by Successful Appeal. O-Brothers Love Stable, B-Jon Sather (KY), $2,350.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (gd)
