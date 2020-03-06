North American Allowance Results March 6

|OP, 1ST, ALW, $92,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-6.
|3—
|BLESSED AGAIN, f, 4, Paynter–Swiss Army Wife, by Colonel John. ($20,000 ’16 KEENOV; $25,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Glynn A Puryear, Jr, B-ERJ Racing (KY), T-John Henry Prather, Jr., J-Terry J. Thompson, $55,200.
|2—
|Razeena, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Pink Palace, by Empire Maker. ($185,000 2018 OBSAPR; $225,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), $18,400.
|1—
|Sara Sea, f, 4, Tiznow–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), $9,200.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $90,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-6.
|6—
|GEORGIA’S REWARD, m, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Tapit Lightly, by Tapit. ($29,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-JRita Young Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Robby Robinson & Treissa Robinson (AR), T-Ron Moquett, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $54,000.
|1—
|Euro Me, m, 5, Euroears–Pick Me Up, by Yankee Gentleman. O-F Dewaine Loy, B-Richard Carman (AR), $18,000.
|2—
|Tiger Bait, f, 4, Oxbow–Go Again Valid, by Valid Appeal. O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, B-McDowell Farm (AR), $9,000.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|AQU, 8TH, AOC, $77,401, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 3-6.
|3—
|CHATEAU, g, 5, Flat Out–Distinct Sparkle, by With Distinction. ($5,500 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), T-Jason Servis, J-Romero Ramsay Maragh, $43,313.
|5—
|Vorticity, h, 7, Distorted Humor–Tar Heel Mom, by Flatter. ($100,000 ’14 KEESEP; $220,000 2015 FTMMAY). O-Matthew Schera, B-Upson Downs Farm & Winstar Farm, LLC (KY), $15,000.
|6—
|Legit, h, 5, Curlin–Logalina Pompina, by Corinthian. ($65,000 ’15 KEENOV; $125,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-David Greathouse II (KY), $9,000.
|Winning Time: 1:19 1/5 (ft)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $59,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-6.
|5—
|SYNTHESIS, g, 4, First Samurai–Trust in Hope, by Bernardini. ($16,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Decker Racing, Kretz Racing, LLC and Selby, Jay, B-Catherine Zoc (KY), T-George Papaprodromou, J-Rafael Bejarano, $34,200.
|8—
|Lambeau, c, 4, First Samurai–Coastal Sunrise, by Congrats. ($475,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Jerome S Moss, B-Popatop, LLC (KY), $11,400.
|6—
|Dreams of Valor, g, 6, Majestic Warrior–Dreamingly, by Giant’s Causeway. ($30,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Masino Racing Stable, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (ft)
|SA, 1ST, AOC, $58,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 3-6.
|3—
|ROOKIE MISTAKE, c, 3, Square Eddie–Meetmeinthewoods, by General Meeting. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Mario Gutierrez, $34,200.
|4—
|Preaching Trainer, g, 4, Lucky Pulpit–Debbie Sue, by Citidancer. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms (CA), $11,400.
|8—
|Jetovator, g, 4, Grazen–Jet Blue Girl, by Gimmeawink. O-Alesia, Sharon and Ciaglia Racing LLC, B-Sharon Alesia & Ciaglia Racing LLC (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:02 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 4TH, AOC, $57,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-6.
|2—
|SMILING SHIRLEE, f, 3, Smiling Tiger–Whobetterthanus, by Grand Slam. O-Brown, Jr, Edward J, Klein, Alan and Lebherz, Phillip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), T-Jeff Bonde, J-Joel Rosario, $34,200.
|4—
|Time for Ebby, m, 7, Time to Get Even–Ebbets Field, by Touch Gold. ($17,000 ’14 CTNAUG). O-Integrity Thoroughbred Racing LLC and Victor Racing, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $11,400.
|5—
|Shanghai Barbie, f, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Sacharissa, by Memo (CHI). ($60,000 ’17 BESAUG). O-Big Chief Racing, LLC, B-Milt Policzer (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $54,474, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-6.
|2—
|MY QUEEN MICHELLE, f, 4, Revolutionary–Emma Hamilton, by Empire Maker. ($15,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $35,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Euro Stable, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman (MD), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Alberto Burgos, $31,122.
|3—
|Money Fromheaven, f, 4, Munnings–Smart Policy, by Smart Strike. ($37,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Make Family First Stable LLC, B-Timothy J Rooney (MD), $11,466.
|4—
|Saltworks, f, 4, Bullsbay–Sheave, by Mineshaft. O-Robert T Manfuso, B-Robert T Manfuso (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, ALW, $48,900, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 3-6.
|4—
|MISS AURAMET, f, 4, Uncaptured–Hello Rosie, by Yes It’s True. ($42,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $135,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), T-Edward Plesa, Jr., J-Paco Lopez, $31,300.
|1—
|Dixieincandyland, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Dixieinyankeeland, by Dixie Union. ($60,000 2019 OBSJAN). O-Russell S Davis, B-Crossed Sabres Farm LLC (KY), $8,800.
|7—
|Awsum Roar, m, 6, In Summation–City Roar, by Carson City. O-Imaginary Stables, Mairone, Louis and Pinto, Carmen, B-Thomas Moore (NY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: :55 1/5 (fm)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $47,420, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-6.
|4—
|CHILI PETIN, f, 3, City Zip–Cat’s Claw, by Dynaformer. ($32,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Hat Creek Racing, B-Double K LLC & Helen C Alexander (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Gerardo Corrales, $29,180.
|6—
|Nayibeth, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Le Relais, by Coronado’s Quest. ($230,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Merriebelle Stable and Tallaj, Ramon, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $9,600.
|3—
|Well Spent, f, 3, Hampton Court (AUS)–Cryptic Message, by Cryptograph. O-Susan Moulton, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $47,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 3-6.
|4—
|ECHOESOFTIME, m, 6, Daaher–Eru, by E Dubai. O-Blanchard F Iles, B-Blanchard Iles (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Florent Geroux, $28,200.
|8—
|Esperanza Diamond, m, 5, Gemologist–Sing My A. P. C.’s, by A. P. Delta. ($14,000 ’16 FTKFEB; $30,000 ’16 KEESEP; $40,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Diamond Racing, Inc and Springrun Thoroughbred Stables, LLC, B-Cloyce C Clark Jr (LA), $9,400.
|3—
|Lovely Charlie, m, 6, My Pal Charlie–Lovely R R, by Carson City. O-Red Rose Racing, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, ALW, $46,100, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 3-6.
|7—
|CAMP RANDALL, c, 4, Shackleford–Lunargal, by Yes It’s True. ($240,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Sagamore Farm LLC, B-Crystal Ball Stables, LLC (KY), T-Stanley M. Hough, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $26,400.
|4—
|Sarasota County, h, 5, Kantharos–Royal Promise, by Congrats. ($315,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Richlyn Farms, B-Montanari & Epstein (FL), $10,640.
|3—
|Macho Blue, g, 5, Crown of Thorns–Blue Katana, by Formal Dinner. ($14,000 ’15 OBSOCT; $8,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $50,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Robert J Amendola, B-Dr D W Frazier (FL), $5,540.
|Winning Time: :55 4/5 (fm)
|LRL, 5TH, AOC, $46,035, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-6.
|1—
|WICKED AWESOME, f, 4, Awesome Again–Mira Alta, by Curlin. O-Warwick Stable, B-Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-A. Ferris Allen, III, J-Horacio Karamanos, $25,650.
|3—
|Hell of Afire, m, 7, Friesan Fire–Helen Louise, by Louis Quatorze. O-Super C Racing Inc, B-Kenneth Lowe Jr (WV), $9,450.
|5—
|Conjecture, m, 6, Great Notion–Emerald Song, by Eurosilver. O-Steeplechase Farm, B-Mike Dalton LLC (MD), $6,435.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $41,580, 4YO/UP, 7F, 3-6.
|2—
|ROUGH SEA, g, 7, Include–Sea Song’s Grace, by Elusive Quality. O-John C Kenworthy, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-W. Robert Bailes, J-Kevin Gomez, $23,940.
|1—
|Benintendi, g, 4, Take Charge Indy–Nany’s Sweep, by End Sweep. ($17,000 ’17 KEESEP; $270,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Ten Strike Racing, Madaket Stables LLC and Master 2013 LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $8,820.
|8—
|Mungojerrie, g, 4, Declaration of War–Jellicle Song, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Lael Stables, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:25 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $41,000, 3YO, A1MT, 3-6.
|2—
|KINENOS, c, 3, Empire Maker–Stellaris, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($225,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Anstu Stables, Inc, B-T F VanMeter (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $24,600.
|3—
|Cleanup Time, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Cofachiqui, by Indian Charlie. O-Craig B Singer, B-Craig B Singer (KY), $8,200.
|8—
|Cruel Summer, c, 3, Summer Front–Spiteful Gypsy, by Speightstown. ($60,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Nine Thirty Racing LLC, B-Hickstead Farm (FL), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (fm)
|GG, 5TH, AOC, $34,720, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-6.
|5—
|SHE’S SO SPECIAL, f, 3, Hard Spun–Born Special, by Pulpit. ($60,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Julien Couton, $18,600.
|4—
|Smokin Hot Bobbie, f, 3, Coach Bob–Wahine, by Surf Cat. O-Curtis, Alana, Gonzalez, Reina E, Gutierrez, Matthew, Kitchen, Jeff, Lopez, Patricia and Viramontes, Jorge E, B-Mr & Mrs Reina Gonzalez-Nelson & Jeff Kitchen (CA), $8,060.
|3—
|Habobanero, f, 3, Coach Bob–Pahiatua, by Tribal Rule. O-Beam, Mark, Gerstel, Tom, Gonzalez, Reina E, Gordon, Tom, Kitchen, Jeff, Lopez, Patricia and Viramontes, Jorge E, B-Jeff Kitchen & et al (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 4TH, AOC, $32,192, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-6.
|4—
|KIWI’S DREAM (AUS), g, 5, Sebring (AUS)–Goldlago (AUS), by Encosta De Lago (AUS). O-Bernardo Lara Ornelas, B-Lockyer Thoroughbreds (AUS), T-Victor M. Trujillo, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $19,200.
|1—
|Arch Prince, g, 6, Arch–Westling, by Gone West. ($20,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Mary Tucker, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $6,400.
|3—
|Mithqaal, g, 7, Speightstown–Bestowal, by Unbridled’s Song. ($270,000 ’13 KEENOV; 26,000GBP 2016 GUKNHS). O-MJVET Stables, Sterling Stables and Haymes, Neil, B-Extern Developments LTD (KY), $3,840.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $32,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 3-6.
|6—
|ELLIE’S LIL MAN, g, 7, Windsor Castle–Ellie Martin, by Olmodavor. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), T-James W. Casey, J-Christian Hiraldo, $19,200.
|3—
|Rescue Five, g, 5, Friesan Fire–Love Has Foundaway, by Not for Love. O-Dimitri Racing Stable, Inc, B-Ralph Dimitri & Sandy Prinzivalli (WV), $6,400.
|5—
|Onthestraitanarrow, g, 7, Smarty Jones–On the Rail, by Montbrook. O-Leslie A Condon, B-Leslie Ann Condon (WV), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:27 1/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,976, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-6.
|7—
|BROAD STREET BULLY, g, 4, El Padrino–Broad Gale, by Broad Brush. O-Prima Ventures LLC, B-Spring Run Farm, LLC (PA), T-Flint W. Stites, J-Andrew Wolfsont, $20,160.
|2—
|Universal Payday, g, 4, To Honor and Serve–Our Candy Striper, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $5,600.
|3—
|Known Quantity, c, 4, Petionville–Chance Dance, by American Chance. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|SUN, 8TH, ALW, $25,600, 3&4YO, F/M, 6F, 3-6.
|2—
|ELUSIVE ROSE, f, 4, Atreides–Elusive Allie, by Elusive Quality. ($82,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-A and R Stables LLC, B-Fog City Stable (KY), T-Bart G. Hone, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $15,360.
|6—
|Sweet Carolina, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Cindy’s Mom, by A.P. Indy. O-Aulds, Chris S, Johnston, Keith and McGee, Gaylon, B-Aaron & Marie Jones LLC (KY), $5,120.
|8—
|Figure, f, 4, Overanalyze–Armathwaite, by Sky Classic. ($27,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cleber J Massey, B-Douglas S Arnold & Douglas S Arnold Jr (KY), $2,560.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
