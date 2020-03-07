North American Allowance Results March 7

MINTD (IRE), f, 4 Olympic Glory (IRE)–Lisanor (GB), by Raven’s Pass. O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Madaket Stables, Team Hanley, Tim and Anna Cambron, B-Joe & Edel Banahan & Micheal Smith (IRE), T-Brendan Walsh, J-Antonio Gallardo, $14,500.

