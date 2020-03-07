North American Allowance Results March 7

|AQU, 2ND, ALW, $70,832, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-7.
|1—
|LOVE AND LOVE, f, 4, Goldencents–Fly the Colors, by Giant’s Causeway. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $12,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Ruggeri Stable, B-Carl Bennett (NY), T-Michael Miceli, J-Dylan Davis, $39,600.
|2—
|Lem Me Have It, f, 4, Frost Giant–Lisvernane, by Arch. ($50,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Tom Lemme, B-Empire Equines, LLC (NY), $13,760.
|4—
|Questeq, m, 6, Paddy O’Prado–Bullcat, by Holy Bull. ($5,500 ’14 KEENOV; $45,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-Woodland Farms, B-Machmer Hall & Milan Kosanovich (NY), $8,832.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|AQU, 5TH, ALW, $64,768, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-7.
|8—
|NUEVA YORK, c, 4, Flatter–Pondside, by Forestry. O-Ivery Sisters Racing, B-Off The Hook Partners LLC (NY), T-David A. Cannizzo, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $35,200.
|9—
|Quickflash, g, 4, Flashback–Stay Composed, by Bernstein. ($150,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Apache Farm LLC (NY), $12,800.
|5 (DH) —
|Morgantown, g, 4, Bustin Stones–Wv Mountain Momma, by More Than Ready. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Ron Lombardi (NY), $6,048.
|7 (DH) —
|Leap to Glory, g, 5, Outflanker–Leaping Lady, by Mass Media. O-Brian and Kerry Novak, Inc, B-GeeZee Stable LLC (NY), $6,048.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 9TH, AOC, $60,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 3-7.
|1—
|SHE’S OUR CHARM, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker. ($600,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Deborah McAnally Trust, B-Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY), T-Ronald L. McAnally, J-Diego Sanchez, $34,200.
|9—
|Dupioni (IRE), f, 4, Siyouni (FR)–Kincob, by Kingmambo. O-Patrick Gallagher, B-Airlie Stud (IRE), $11,400.
|8—
|Lavender (IRE), f, 4, Born to Sea (IRE)–Goldthroat (IRE), by Zafonic. O-Roncelli Family Trust and Michael Roney, B-Mrs S. M. Rogers & Sir Thomas Pilkington (IRE), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|LRL, 6TH, ALW, $53,802, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 3-7.
|2—
|LITTLE MISS RAELYN, f, 4, Super Ninety Nine–Helen Louise, by Louis Quatorze. ($40,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $135,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Gold Square LLC, B-Kenneth Lowe Jr (MD), T-Cathal A. Lynch, J-Trevor McCarthy, $31,122.
|6—
|Mary’s Jewel, m, 5, Indy Wind–American Darling, by Quiet American. O-Steve Verica, B-Steve Verica (FL), $8,820.
|1—
|Olive Kat, f, 4, Drill–Kalambaka Queen, by Pico Central (BRZ). ($1,000 ’17 OBSJAN; $10,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Bell Gable Stable LLC, B-Get Away Farm (FL), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:24 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $49,388, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-7.
|5—
|ALWAYS SOMETHING, f, 3, Oxbow–For the Memories, by A.P. Indy. ($1,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-R N R Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Valora A. Testerman, J-Charlie Marquez, $23,940.
|7—
|Combat Queen, f, 3, Congrats–Starsonhershoulder, by Quiet American. ($20,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Country Life Farm, B-Dark Hollow Farm & Mr & Mrs Arnold Davidov (MD), $11,739.
|8—
|Magical Luna, f, 3, Street Magician–Just Desserts, by Outflanker. ($23,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-P and H Stables and C and B Stables, B-Mezza Luna Farm, LLC (MD), $6,149.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 8TH, ALW, $46,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-7.
|2—
|NOT LEAVING, m, 5, Bellamy Road–Here to Stay, by Empire Maker. O-John Fanelli, B-Jayeff B Stables (KY), T-Joseph Taylor, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $27,600.
|3—
|Lookingforanewspot, m, 7, Philanthropist–Lit De Jimmy, by Lit de Justice. O-Marcos Zulueta, B-Paul Buttigieg (ON), $9,200.
|7—
|Corn Off the Cob, f, 4, Kettle Corn–Dear to All, by Tale of the Cat. ($4,500 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Joseph E Besecker, B-James A Justiss (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, ALW, $46,000, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 3-7.
|2—
|LETITHAPPENCARLOS, g, 4, Custom for Carlos–Letithappentiger, by Hold That Tiger. O-Whitney J Zeringue, B-Whitney J Zeringue (LA), T-Whitney J. Zeringue, Jr., J-Mitchell Murrill, $27,600.
|6—
|Hermano T K, g, 5, Songandaprayer–Slew o’ Platinum, by Stephen Got Even. O-Simmons and Associates, Inc, B-Simmons and Associates, Inc (LA), $9,200.
|3—
|Knockalittlelouder, g, 4, Ole Rebel–Bedazzle Seattle, by Gilded Time. O-Hernandez, Earl J, Hernandez, Keith J and Duvieilh, John, B-Earl Hernandez, Keith Hernandez & John Duvieilh (LA), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $44,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 3-7.
|6—
|LIL COMMISSIONER, g, 5, Field Commission–Petite Riviere, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J and Kahn, Alan, B-Edward Seltzer & Krista Seltzer (FL), T-Jorge Navarro, J-Angel Rodriguez, $26,400.
|7—
|Just Kidding, g, 8, Kiss the Kid–Catomaria, by Tale of the Cat. ($110,000 2014 OBSJUN). O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-Steve Tucker (FL), $9,240.
|5—
|Gray Beau, g, 10, Imperialism–Please Pick Me, by Mi Selecto. O-Elaine M Vinson, B-Verbarctic Farm (FL), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 12TH, ALW, $44,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A7 1/2FT, 3-7.
|3—
|DREAMS ARE MADE, f, 4, Tapit–Siren Serenade, by Unbridled’s Song. ($500,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Jairo Rendon, $26,400.
|5—
|Cariba, f, 4, Cairo Prince–Incarnate Memories, by Indian Charlie. ($400,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cheyenne Stables LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $8,800.
|1 (DH) —
|Dark Mission, m, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Misty Mission, by Miswaki. O-Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $2,860.
|10 (DH) —
|Bering Strait, f, 4, Verrazano–Talullah Lula, by Old Trieste. ($75,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mathis Stable LLC, B-White Fox Farm (KY), $2,860.
|Winning Time: 1:28 2/5 (fm)
|PRX, 7TH, ALW, $41,250, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-7.
|3—
|DIXIE SERENADE, m, 5, Uptowncharlybrown–Moonlight Serenade, by Malibu Moon. O-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC, B-Fantasy Lane Stable (PA), T-Edward J. Coletti, Jr., J-Johan Rosado, $24,600.
|2—
|Sweet Turn, m, 6, Orientate–Pacific Island, by Grand Slam. O-Jane E White, B-Elizabeth B Barr & The Stallion Company (PA), $8,200.
|4—
|Cardi G, f, 4, Weigelia–Dixiewood, by Dixie Union. ($12,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Perez Stables LLC, B-Brian Christopher Schartz & WynOaks Farm, LLC (PA), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-7.
|3—
|HERE COMES JIGS, f, 4, A Giant Valentine–Jiggle, by Strategic Mission. O-Brinley Enterprises LLC, B-Michael L Rone (OH), T-Penny Rone, J-Erik Barbaran, $24,900.
|8—
|Rollin All the Way, f, 4, Run Away and Hide–Flight Eleven, by Midas Eyes. O-David D Walters, B-Sherri Williams (OH), $6,800.
|4—
|Holywood Humor, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Cloakof Vagueness, by El Prado (IRE). ($20,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $5,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Sheltowee Farm and Adams, Patricia M, B-Kendall E Hansen, MD Racing, LLC (KY), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|SUN, 9TH, ALW, $32,300, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 3-7.
|4—
|DESERT DANGER, g, 3, Attila’s Storm–Ilikewinnin, by Desert God. O-Patricio Venzor, B-Dale Taylor & Debbie Taylor (NM), T-Jose A. Gonzalez, J-Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr., $19,380.
|2—
|More Action, g, 3, Abstraction–Desert Joy, by Desert God. O-Round 2 Racing Stables, LLC, B-Armando Arreola (NM), $6,460.
|6—
|Henry On the Run, g, 3, Attila’s Storm–Prairie Moonlight, by Premeditation. O-Brooks, Rodney, Brooks, Marty and Reid, Donnie, B-Jim Volk (NM), $3,230.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-7.
|5—
|TING TANG, f, 3, City Weekend–Tangueray Miss, by Cowboy Cal. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $18,780.
|4—
|Candy Kettle Corn, f, 4, Kettle Corn–Too Five n’ Ten, by Songandaprayer. ($12,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Joseph A Michael, B-Fair Winds Farm & Dr Michael Dire (OH), $6,260.
|9—
|Heaven Sent Angel, f, 3, Mobil–Camp Fairfax R N, by Forest Camp. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Carol Duncan & Daryl Duncan (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (ft)
|TAM, 1ST, AOC, $26,200, 3YO, F, 1M 40Y, 3-7.
|1—
|MIZZEN BEAU, f, 3, Mizzen Mast–Donna Getyourgun, by Stormy Atlantic. ($16,000 ’18 KEESEP; $100,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Daniel Investment Holdings, B-Richard L Lister (ON), T-Norm W. Casse, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $15,300.
|6—
|Judy’s Way, f, 3, Bayern–Given Star, by Any Given Saturday. ($90,000 ’18 KEESEP; $35,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Crowns Way Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $5,355.
|4—
|Sweet Mia, f, 3, The Big Beast–Lady Bluegrass, by Bluegrass Cat. ($35,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $25,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Tommy Hutton’s Dream Stable LLC and McCrocklin, Tom F, B-Dani Dougherty (FL), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
|SUN, 5TH, ALW, $26,100, 4YO/UP, 1M, 3-7.
|7—
|BEA’S BOY, c, 4, Affirmative–Miss Beastmode, by Into Mischief. O-Tricar Stables, Inc, B-B&G Stables (CA), T-Sal Gonzalez, J-Frank Reyes, $15,660.
|4—
|Quincy Express, g, 4, I Want Revenge–Veturia, by Distorted Humor. O-Woolley, Bennie L and Cathey, Mitchell W, B-Millennium Farms (KY), $5,220.
|6—
|Numerologist, g, 5, Alternation–Whimsy, by Maria’s Mon. ($7,500 2018 KEENOV). O-Dilly Dilly Racing, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $2,610.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|TAM, 5TH, ALW, $25,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 3-7.
|10—
|MINTD (IRE), f, 4 Olympic Glory (IRE)–Lisanor (GB), by Raven’s Pass. O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Madaket Stables, Team Hanley, Tim and Anna Cambron, B-Joe & Edel Banahan & Micheal Smith (IRE), T-Brendan Walsh, J-Antonio Gallardo, $14,500.
|4—
|Agi’s Cait, f, 4, Tale of the Cat–Let It Go Lady, by Cherokee Run. ($75,000 ’17 KEESEP; $250,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Mellon Patch, Inc, B-Indian Creek, JRH Investments, LLC (KY), $5,000.
|3—
|My Galina, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–So Far, by A.P. Indy. ($275,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Kingsport Farm, B-Godolphin (KY), $2,500.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-7.
|8—
|TWO BIT KID, c, 4, Stay Thirsty–Love in Paris, by Not for Love. O-Ben Delong, B-Tracy Strachan (KY), T-Ben Delong, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $14,400.
|9—
|I’m Ever Ready, g, 6, More Than Ready–I’m Always Hopeful, by Arch. ($50,000 2016 BESMAY). O-Betty Zircher, B-Bloodstock Investment (KY), $4,800.
|5—
|Sir Michael, g, 4, Gemologist–Don’t Tacha Me, by A.P. Indy. ($15,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Michelle L Elliott, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & Pam Robinson (KY), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|TUP, 5TH, ALW, $19,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 3-7.
|4—
|PRIMO TOUCH, g, 5, Midas Touch (GB)–Mary’s Derby Rose, by Sightseeing. ($2,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Kirk Sutherland, B-JEOG Racing LLC (KY), T-Jose Luna Silva, J-Denny Velazquez, $11,427.
|2—
|Clear the Mine, g, 7, Mineshaft–Clear Pond, by Dynaformer. ($130,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Wolesensky, Tyree J and Silva, Jr, Jose, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr, Susan Keller,Vicki Oliver & G Watts Humphrey III (KY), $3,686.
|6—
|Arizona Moon, h, 7, Macho Uno–Phoenician Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($55,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-John J Campo, III, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), $1,843.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (fm)
