North American Graded Stakes Results March 14

|REBEL S. (G2), OP, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-14.
|1—
|NADAL, c, 3, Blame–Ascending Angel, by Pulpit. ($65,000 ’18 KEESEP; $700,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Bolton, George, Hoyeau, Arthur, Lipman, Barry and Mathiesen, Mark, B-Sierra Farm (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Joel Rosario, $600,000.
|2—
|Excession, c, 3, Union Rags–Draw It, by Tapit. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Calumet Farm, B-Randal Family Trust, R David & Marylyn A Randal Trustees (KY), $200,000.
|3—
|Basin, c, 3, Liam’s Map–Appenzell, by Johannesburg. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Jackpot Farm, B-Cottonwood Stables, LLC (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Three Technique, Coach Bahe, Silver Prospector, American Theorem, No Parole.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 3/4, 7, HD.
|Odds: 0.90, 82.60, 4.80.
|BEHOLDER MILE S. (G1), SA, $400,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-14.
|7—
|CE CE, f, 4, Elusive Quality–Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. O-Bo Hirsch, LLC, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Victor Espinoza, $240,000.
|1—
|Hard Not to Love, f, 4, Hard Spun–Loving Vindication, by Vindication. ($400,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David and Mooney, F Steve, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), $80,000.
|6—
|Ollie’s Candy, m, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Afternoon Stroll, by Stroll. O-Eggert, Paul and Eggert, Karen, B-Paul Eggert & Karen Eggert (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Kaydetre, Zusha, Der Lu.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 3 3/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 4.20, 0.60, 2.60.
|AZERI S. (G2), OP, $350,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 3-14.
|5—
|SERENGETI EMPRESS, f, 4, Alternation–Havisham, by Bernardini. ($25,000 ’16 KEENOV; $70,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Joel Politi, B-Tri Eques Bloodstock, LLC (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Joseph Talamo, $210,000.
|2—
|Mylady Curlin, m, 5, Curlin–Ladyledue, by Slewdledo. O-Sather Family LLC, B-Sather Family LLC (KY), $70,000.
|3—
|Saracosa, m, 5, Bernardini–Homeschooling, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Chad Schumer, B-Meritage Ventures, Inc (KY), $35,000.
|Also Ran: Street Band, Lady Apple, Rahway, Awe Emma.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 6 1/4, 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.90, 3.70, 49.30.
|JEFF RUBY STEAKS (G3), TP, $217,010, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 3-14.
|12—
|FIELD PASS, c, 3, Lemon Drop Kid–Only Me, by Runaway Groom. ($37,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Mark Brown Grier (MD), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $116,560.
|11—
|Invader, c, 3, War Front–Say (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stables, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Orpendale, Chelston & Wynatt (KY), $47,000.
|3—
|Fancy Liquor, c, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Brandys Secret, by Secret Romeo. O-Skychai Racing LLC and Sand Dollar Stable LLC, B-Hot Pink Stable & Skychai Racing LLC (KY), $23,500.
|Also Ran: Halo Again, Victory Boulevard, The Stiff, Myamanoi, Dack Janiel’s, Austrian, Toma Todo, Unthrottled.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2, 5HF.
|Odds: 3.80, 1.30, 6.70.
|HURRICANE BERTIE S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 3-14.
|5—
|SALLY’S CURLIN, f, 4, Curlin–Cabo Queen, by More Than Ready. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-CJ Thoroughbreds, Left Turn Racing LLC and Casner Racing, LP, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Dale L. Romans, J-Edgar S. Prado, $89,280.
|7—
|Wildwood’s Beauty, f, 4, Kantharos–Miss Propitious, by J P’s Gusto. ($47,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-William Stiritz, B-Philip Matthews & Karen Matthews (FL), $28,800.
|8—
|Pauseforthecause, m, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Spritely, by Touch Gold. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $14,400.
|Also Ran: Nonna Madeline, Lady Kate, W W Fitzy, Heiressall, Unholy Alliance, Blamed.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 10.30, 4.10, 10.50.
Leave a Reply