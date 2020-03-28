North American Graded Stakes Results March 28

|FLORIDA DERBY (G1), GP, $750,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 3-28.
|7—
|TIZ THE LAW, c, 3, Constitution–Tizfiz, by Tiznow. ($110,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Sackatoga Stable, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Manuel Franco, $446,400.
|2—
|Shivaree, c, 3, Awesome of Course–Garter Belt, by Anasheed. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), $144,000.
|12—
|Ete Indien, c, 3, Summer Front–East India, by Mizzen Mast. ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP; 240,000EUR 2019 ARQMAY). O-Shanahan, Linda, Bacon, Sanford, Dream With Me Stable, Inc, Horse France America, D P Racing LLC and Patrick L Biancone Racing LLC, B-Robert B Tillyer & Eric Buckley (KY), $72,000.
|Also Ran: Gouverneur Morris, Independence Hall, Candy Tycoon, My First Grammy, As Seen On Tv, Rogue Element.
|Winning Time: 1:50 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 1.40, 80.90, 2.90.
|GULFSTREAM PARK OAKS (G2), GP, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 3-28.
|6—
|SWISS SKYDIVER, f, 3, Daredevil–Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Peter J Callahan, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Paco Lopez, $115,320.
|7—
|Lucrezia, f, 3, Into Mischief–Verdana Bold, by Rahy. O-Seltzer, Edward A and Anderson, Beverly S, B-Edward A Seltzer, Beverly Anderson &Krista Seltzer (KY), $37,200.
|4—
|Lake Avenue, f, 3, Tapit–Seventh Street, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $18,600.
|Also Ran: Bajan Girl, Spice Is Nice, Dream Marie, Tonalist’s Shape, Spartanka, Mrs. S, Inveterate, Sunset Promise, Addilyn.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, NO, HF.
|Odds: 9.10, 4.90, 5.90.
|PAN AMERICAN S. (G2), GP, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 3-28.
|2—
|BEMMA’S BOY, g, 5, Into Mischief–Arcing, by Arch. ($15,000 ’16 FTKFEB; $20,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp, B-Lochlow Farm (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Florent Geroux, $119,040.
|9—
|Zulu Alpha, g, 7, Street Cry (IRE)–Zori, by A.P. Indy. O-Michael M Hui, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $38,400.
|4—
|Current, c, 4, Curlin–Crosswinds, by Storm Cat. ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, LaPenta, Robert V and Dixiana Farms LLC, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $19,200.
|Also Ran: Channel Cat, Spooky Channel, Go Poke the Bear, Focus Group, Galleon Mast, Manicomio.
|Winning Time: 2:24 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, HD, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 9.20, 0.70, 37.80.
|HAL’S HOPE S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 3-28.
|4—
|IDENTIFIER, c, 4, Creative Cause–Can’t Catch Kate, by Shakespeare. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP; $80,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Gelfenstein Farm, B-Heinz J Steinmann (KY), T-Oscar M. Gonzalez, J-Marcos Meneses, $58,280.
|5—
|Just Whistle, h, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–And Why Not, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Helen K Groves, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), $18,800.
|2—
|Bodexpress, c, 4, Bodemeister–Pied a Terre, by City Zip. O-Top Racing, LLC, Global Thoroughbred and GDS Racing Stable, B-Martha Jane Mulholland (KY), $9,400.
|Also Ran: Eye of a Jedi, Prompt, You’re to Blame, Sir Anthony, Harvey Wallbanger, American Tattoo (ARG), Realm, Rare Form.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, HF, 8 1/4.
|Odds: 60.50, 24.80, 2.10.
|ORCHID S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/8MT, 3-28.
|6—
|MEAN MARY, f, 4, Scat Daddy–Karlovy Vary, by Dynaformer. O-Alex G Campbell, Jr, B-Alex G Campbell, Jr Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Luis Saez, $57,660.
|5—
|Gentle Ruler, m, 5, Colonel John–Winikins, by Cozzene. O-Morsches Stable, B-Builders Mart, Inc (KY), $18,600.
|12—
|Elizabeth Way (IRE), f, 4, Frankel (GB)–Maids Causeway (IRE), by Giant’s Causeway. (58,000EUR 2019 GOFNOV). O-John J McCormack, B-Godolphin (IRE), $9,300.
|Also Ran: Cap de Creus, Beale Street, Get Explicit, Beau Belle, Irisa (ARG), Kelsey’s Cross, La Australiana, Over Thinking, Quick Witted.
|Winning Time: 2:11 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 3 3/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 5.90, 4.30.
|APPLETON S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 3-28.
|7—
|SOCIAL PARANOIA, c, 4, Street Boss–Shutterbug, by Deputy Minister. ($75,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-Mineola Farm II LLC & Silent Grove Farm, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Florent Geroux, $57,660.
|10—
|Sombeyay, c, 4, Into Mischief–Teroda, by Limehouse. ($125,000 ’16 KEENOV; $230,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Starlight Racing, B-JD Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc (KY), $18,600.
|3—
|March to the Arch, g, 5, Arch–Daveron (GER), by Black Sam Bellamy (IRE). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $9,300.
|Also Ran: Hembree, Dr. Edgar, Maraud, English Bee, Mr Dumas, Ballagh Rocks, Louder Than Bombs, Smart Remark, El Tormenta.
|Winning Time: 1:32 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HD, 3/4.
|Odds: 6.30, 4.40, 3.90.
