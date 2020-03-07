North American Graded Stakes Results March 7

OUTBURST (GB), f, 3, Outstrip (GB)–Daidoo (Ire), by Shamardal, O-Marc Detampel, TSF Thoroughbred Racing LLC, and Rebecca Hillen, B-Rainer Stockli & Manfred Wurtenberger (IRE), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Javier Castellano, $90.000

