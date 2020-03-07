North American Graded Stakes Results March 7

|SANTA ANITA H. (G1), SA, $601,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 3-7.
|6—
|COMBATANT, r, 5, Scat Daddy–Border Dispute, by Boundary. ($320,000 ’16 KEESEP; $220,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Paget Bloodstock (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Joel Rosario, $360,000.
|1—
|Multiplier, g, 6, The Factor–Trippi Street, by Trippi. ($62,000 ’14 KEENOV). O-Wachtel Stable, Kerr, George J and Barber, Gary, B-Mark Stansell (KY), $120,000.
|5—
|Midcourt, g, 5, Midnight Lute–Mayo On the Side, by French Deputy. ($450,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $72,000.
|Also Ran: Brown Storm (CHI), Endorsed, Hofburg, Two Thirty Five.
|Winning Time: 2:02 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 9.60, 33.10, 0.70.
|FRANK E. KILROE MILE (G1), SA, $402,500, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 3-7.
|2—
|RIVER BOYNE (IRE), h, 5, Dandy Man (IRE)–Clytha (GB), by Mark of Esteem (IRE). (20,000EUR ’15 GOFNOV; 65,000EUR ’16 GOFSPT; 70,000gns 2017 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Limestone & Tara Studs (IRE), T-Jeff Mullins, J-Abel Cedillo, $240,000.
|3—
|Got Stormy, m, 5, Get Stormy–Super Phoebe, by Malabar Gold. ($23,000 ’16 KEESEP; $45,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Gary Barber, B-Mt Joy Stables, Pope McLean, MarcMcLean & Pope McLean Jr (KY), $80,000.
|4—
|Next Shares, g, 7, Archarcharch–Two Dot Slew, by Evansville Slew. ($87,000 ’14 FTKOCT; $190,000 2017 KEENOV). O-Baltas, Debby, Baltas, Richard, Ivarone, Julia C, Iavarone, Michael, McClanahan, Jerry, Peskoff, Jeremy, Robershaw, Ritchie and Taylor, Mark, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: True Valour (IRE), Frontier Market, Sellwood, Ohio (BRZ), Kingly, Desert Stone (IRE), Sash (GB).
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, HD, 3/4.
|Odds: 5.00, 1.10, 8.30.
|SAN FELIPE S. (G2), SA, $401,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-7.
|4—
|AUTHENTIC, c, 3, Into Mischief–Flawless, by Mr. Greeley. ($350,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D and Golconda Stables, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $240,000.
|2—
|Honor A. P., r, 3, Honor Code–Hollywood Story, by Wild Rush. ($850,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-George Krikorian (KY), $80,000.
|6—
|Storm the Court, c, 3, Court Vision–My Tejana Storm, by Tejano Run. ($5,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $60,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-David A Bernsen LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Hudock, Dan and Wilson, Susanna, B-SteppingStone Farm (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Thousand Words, Wrecking Crew, Fort McHenry, Swagsational.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3HF, 5HF.
|Odds: 1.20, 3.20, 4.10.
|TAMPA BAY DERBY (G2), TAM, $351,500, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-7.
|11—
|KING GUILLERMO, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Slow Sand, by Dixieland Band. ($150,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Victoria’s Ranch, B-Carhue Investments, Grouseridge LTD, Marengo Investments (KY), T-Juan Carlos Avila, J-Samy Camacho, $210,000.
|7—
|Sole Volante, g, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Light Blow, by Kingmambo. ($6,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Biancone, Andie and Limelight Stables Corp, B-Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY), $70,000.
|1—
|Texas Swing, c, 3, Curlin–Derby Eve, by Tiznow. ($275,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Harrell Ventures, LLC, B-Susan Casner (KY), $35,000.
|Also Ran: Relentless Dancer, Chance It, Market Analysis, Spa City, Unrighteous, Letmeno, Bye Bye Melvin, Tons of Gold, Mo Mosa.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 1 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 49.20, 1.50, 19.80.
|GOTHAM S. (G3), AQU, $300,000, 3YO, 1M, 3-7.
|6—
|MISCHEVIOUS ALEX, c, 3, Into Mischief–White Pants Night, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $140,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-John C. Servis, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $165,000.
|10—
|Untitled, c, 3, Khozan–Cindy Says, by Elusive Quality. O-Barber, Gary and Sebastian, Michael B, B-Brent Fernung, Crystal Fernung, Mike Sebastian Jr & Mike Sebastian (FL), $60,000.
|4—
|Attachment Rate, c, 3, Hard Spun–Aristra, by Afleet Alex. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $200,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Mr & Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Montauk Traffic, Necker Island, Flap Jack, Informative, First Deputy, Sixto, War Stopper, Celtic Striker.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, HD, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.75, 4.30, 3.55.
|HONEYBEE S. (G3), OP, $300,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 3-7.
|2—
|SHEDARESTHEDEVIL, f, 3, Daredevil–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $280,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Qatar Racing Limited and Big Aut Farms, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joseph Talamo, $180,000.
|5—
|Alta’s Award, f, 3, Tonalist–Queen’s Award, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Orr, Ed and Orr, Susie, B-Mr & Mrs Al Mazzetti & Mr & Mrs Ed Orr (KY), $60,000.
|1—
|Motu, f, 3, Paynter–El Bank Robber, by Eltish. ($110,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-Moulton, Susan, David A Bernsen, LLC and Magdalena Racing, B-Kim Nardelli & Rodney Nardelli (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Queen Bridget, Ring Leader, Raggedy Annie, Fiftyshays Ofgreen, Turtle Trax.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 3, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.90, 2.20, 2.80.
|HILLSBOROUGH S. (G2), TAM, $225,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 3-7.
|7—
|STARSHIP JUBILEE, m, 7, Indy Wind–Perfectly Wild, by Forest Wildcat. ($6,500 ’14 OBSAUG). O-Blue Heaven Farm, B-William P Sorren (FL), T-Kevin Attard, J-Javier Castellano, $145,000.
|8—
|Beautiful Lover, f, 4, Arch–American Skipper, by Quiet American. ($475,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Pompa, Jr, Paul P and Tolchin, Gary, B-Thomas Coleman (FL), $40,000.
|5—
|Kelsey’s Cross, f, 4, Anthony’s Cross–Amy’s Allie, by Trippi. O-Bacon, Sanford and Patrick L Biancone Racing, LLC, B-T Wynn Jolley & Mary Jolley (FL), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Magic Star, Get Explicit, Wish Upon, Jehozacat, Lady Oxbow, Hanalei Moon, Dynatail, Juliana (PER).
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.20, 6.60, 20.70.
|TOM FOOL H. (G3), AQU, $213,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-7.
|4—
|MIND CONTROL, c, 4, Stay Thirsty–Feel That Fire, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti) and Madaket Stables, LLC, B-Red Oak Stable (KY), T-Gregory D. Sacco, J-Junior Alvarado, $115,500.
|5—
|Happy Farm, g, 6, Ghostzapper–Gospel Girl, by Holy Bull. ($45,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-M and A Racing LTD, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $43,000.
|6—
|Bon Raison, h, 5, Raison d’Etat–Padmore, by French Deputy. O-Flying P Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $27,600.
|Also Ran: Mr. Dougie Fresh, Wentz, Wonderful Light, Sicilia Mike, Skyler’s Scramjet.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 2, 5 3/4.
|Odds: 1.40, 3.05, 4.00.
|SAN CARLOS S. (G2), SA, $200,500, 3YO/UP, 7F, 3-7.
|2—
|FLAGSTAFF, g, 6, Speightstown–Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. ($475,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Lane’s End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC, B-Summer Wind Farm (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Victor Espinoza, $120,000.
|3—
|Roadster, c, 4, Quality Road–Ghost Dancing, by Silver Ghost. ($525,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Speedway Stable LLC, B-Stone Farm (KY), $40,000.
|6—
|McKale, g, 5, Congrats–Lofty Lizzy, by Unbridled’s Song. ($140,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E and Weitman, Paul, B-Willow Oaks Stable (MD), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Law Abidin Citizen, Manhattan Up, St. Joe Bay.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1, HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 2.30, 7.40.
|FLORIDA OAKS (G3), TAM, $150,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 3-7.
|8—
|OUTBURST (GB), f, 3, Outstrip (GB)–Daidoo (Ire), by Shamardal, O-Marc Detampel, TSF Thoroughbred Racing LLC, and Rebecca Hillen, B-Rainer Stockli & Manfred Wurtenberger (IRE), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Javier Castellano, $90.000
|6—
|Walk in Marrakesh (IRE), f, 3, Siyouni (FR)–Walk in Beauty (Ire), by Shamardal, O-Merriebelle Stable, B-Merribelle Irish Farm (Ire), $30,000.
|10—
|Secret Stash (IRE), f, 3, Mukhadram (GB)–Poppet’s Lovein (GB), by Lomitas (GB). (35,000EUR ’18 GOFORB). O-Gary Barber, B-Kildaragh Stud (IRE), $15,000.
|Also Ran: How Ironic, Ivyetsu, Correctness, Micheline, Mirabell Mei, Secure Connection, Galileos Ballerina, Blame Debbie, New York Groove.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 1 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 2.40, 5.60, 13.70.
|CHALLENGER S. (G3), TAM, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-7.
|3—
|TROPHY CHASER, c, 4, Twirling Candy–European Union, by Successful Appeal. ($35,000 ’16 KEENOV; $42,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-JCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Overbrook Farm & Kildare Stud (KY), T-Juan Carlos Avila, J-Paco Lopez, $60,000.
|5—
|King for a Day, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Ubetwereven, by French Deputy. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Prompt, h, 5, Blame–Storm Tracer, by Pulpit. O-James S Karp, B-James S Karp (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Big Dollar Bill, Debbie’s Passion, Noble Drama, Admiralty Pier, Sandino Ruler (ARG).
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 11, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.40, 1.00, 16.80.
