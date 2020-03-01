North American Maiden Winners March 1

Astrology–Elegant Leige by A. P. Warrior; HOWARD OF LUCK, g, 3, TP, Mcl 30000, 2-29, 6 1/2f, :00 . B-Thomas J. Young (KY.).

Attila’s Storm–Beach Club by Pulpit; RED OR GREEN, f, 3, SUN, Mcl 8000, 2-29, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Tom Goncharoff & Leslie Goncharoff (NM.).

Boisterous–Moonlight Fantasy by Malibu Moon; FANTASY GAME, g, 3, GG, Msw, 3-1, 5 1/2f, 1:03 2/5. B-Gary Barber (CA.).

Custom for Carlos–Sugar Creek Girl by Parade Ground; CUSTOM READY, g, 3, DED, Mcl 20000, 2-29, 5f, 1:00 . B-Wayne K Love (LA.).

Empire Maker–Burren Trail (IRE) by Shamardal; ON BASE, c, 3, TAM, Msw, 3-1, 1 1/8mT, 1:48 4/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.). $250,000 ’18 FTSAUG.

Empire Way–Hidden Creek by Storm Creek; WONDER OF AUTISM, c, 3, GG, Mcl 12500, 3-1, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Terry C. Lovingier (CA.). $2,200 ’18 CTNAUG.

Flat Out–K C’s Songofprayer by Songandaprayer; FLATTER HYMN, g, 3, CT, Msw, 2-29, 6 1/2f, 1:20 1/5. B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (IN.). $30,000 ’18 FTMOCT.

Gemologist–Miss Rhonda by Put It Back; QUEEN ABARRIO, f, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 3-1, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Craig L. Wheeler (FL.). $17,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Goldencents–Mischief Maker (MSW$267,617), by Cape Town; MAKINGCENTS, f, 3, AQU, Msw, 3-1, 1m, 1:43 2/5. B-Windhorse Thoroughbreds LLC (NY.).

Goldencents–Causeforconfusion by Giant’s Causeway; SPECIAL CONNECTION, f, 3, FG, Msw, 3-1, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Earl Hernandez, Keith Hernandez, John Duvieilh & Bill Langford (LA.).

Itsmyluckyday–Lazulite by Harlan’s Holiday; AT THE BEACH, c, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 3-1, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 4/5. B-Robert Clements (KY.). $3,500 2019 OBSJUN.

Maclean’s Music–Light the Dynamite by Into Mischief; SUMMER SANGRIA, f, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 3-1, 5fT, :56 . B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC& Spruce Lane Farm (NY.). $25,000 ’18 OBSJAN; $10,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $25,000 2019 FTMMAY.

Majesticperfection–Ivory Empress by Seeking the Gold; FOUR GRACES, f, 3, GP, Msw, 3-1, 7f, 1:23 3/5. B-Whitham Thoroughbreds, LLC. (KY.). *1/2 to Bondurant(MG3P$286,974) *1/2 to McCraken(G2$869,728).

Richard’s Kid–Sheza Eyeopener by Grand Reward; SHEZA GIRLY GIRL, f, 3, GG, Msw, 2-29, 5 1/2f, 1:04 . B-Tom Halasz & Richard Brown (CA.).

Speed Ring–Sky of Tiago by Tiago; ORBITING THE SKY, f, 3, PEN, Mcl 7500, 2-29, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-Bruno Schickedanz (FL.).

Star Guitar–Zaafira by A.P. Indy; GUITAR SLIM, g, 3, FG, Msw, 3-1, 1m 70y, 1:44 4/5. B-Brittlyn Inc. (LA.).

Straight Talking–Masor Proxy by Grub; FIFTY SEVEN CHEVY, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 10000, 3-1, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Franklin G. Smith (SC.).

Street George–Feather’d Rain by Seattle Sleet; GIFTY, f, 3, GG, Mcl 25000, 3-1, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Greg C. James (CA.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Street Sense–Snow Fall by War Front; SANTOS DUMONT, c, 3, OP, Msw, 2-29, 1m, 1:38 1/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.).

Super Saver–Lilies So Fair by Giant’s Causeway; SUPER TWENTY SEVEN, f, 3, AQU, Mcl 25000, 3-1, 1m, 1:46 1/5. B-Lee McMillin, Mary McMillin & David Thorner (KY.). $40,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2019 OBSAPR.

The Big Beast–Quality Bella by Quality Road; DANZO, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 3-1, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Carlos Munoz (FL.).

Twirling Candy–Trusten by Mt. Livermore; LADY GWEN, f, 3, HOU, Msw, 2-29, 1mT, 1:37 3/5. B-Emily Wygod & Oliver Bushnell (KY.). $5,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Acclamation–Caitie’s Secret by Benchmark; BENCH JUDGE, g, 4, SA, Msw, 3-1, 5 1/2fT, 1:04 1/5. B-Hronis Racing, LLC (CA.).

Afleet Alex–Ventania by Royal Academy; SANTA ANA WINDS, f, 4, OP, Mcl 25000, 3-1, 1 1/16m, 1:46 . B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY.). $47,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Bandbox–Rhymes With Lion by Lion Hearted; BANDOLINI, g, 4, LRL, Mcl 10000, 3-1, 6 1/2f, 1:18 4/5. B-Nancy Lee Farms (MD.).

Brother Derek–Last Offer by Red Ransom; BROTHER DAN, g, 4, CT, Mcl 5000, 2-29, 7f, 1:30 2/5. B-Michael S. Furr (WV.).

Decarchy–Southern Law by Red Ransom; DECARCHYS DREAM, f, 4, TUP, Mcl 5000, 3-1, 6 1/2f, 1:19 2/5. B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA.). $1,500 ’17 ARZNOV. *1/2 to Eyjur(champion in Brazil).

Forty Tales–Clever Me by Not for Love; CLEVER TALE, f, 4, TAM, Mcl 50000, 3-1, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Lambholm & Ella Felcher (NY.).

Freedom Child–Go Lion Go by Lion Hearted; TOM TERRIFIC, c, 4, LRL, Mcl 10000, 3-1, 6 1/2f, 1:19 . B-Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Bowman & Rebecca Davis (MD.). $5,000 ’17 FTMWIN.

Gervinho–Second Offense by Johannesburg; ANCONA, f, 4, TUP, Moc 30000, 3-1, 1mT, 1:39 2/5. B-Keith Brackpool (CA.). *1/2 to Second Mate(MSW$361,995).

Harborage–Dixie Devil by Devil’s Cry; MEMORY OF SWIM, g, 4, FON, Mcl 10000, 3-1, 6f, 1:16 2/5. B-Royal B. Kraft Sr. (LA.).

Kitten’s Joy–Lively Lexi by Giant’s Causeway; SPUNKY KITTEN, g, 4, FON, Mcl 10000, 3-1, 6f, 1:16 4/5. B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.).

Mineshaft–Classical Humour by Distorted Humor; MR. ROUNDTREE, g, 4, PEN, Msw, 2-29, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Anderson Farms Ont. Inc. (ON.). $90,000 ’17 KEESEP.

More Than Ready–See Ya Signe by Sea the Stars (IRE); WHERE’S OLIVER, g, 4, TAM, Msw, 3-1, 1mT, 1:36 4/5. B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY.). $90,000 ’16 KEENOV; $400,000 ’17 FTSAUG.

Mucho Macho Man–Longing by City Zip; A MAN’S MAN, g, 4, SA, Msw, 3-1, 5 1/2fT, 1:03 4/5. B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA.). $120,000 ’17 BESAUG.

Noble Mission (GB)–Refining by Malibu Moon; FINE SPIRIT, c, 4, TAM, Mcl 16000, 3-1, 1mT, 1:36 3/5. B-Vegso Racing Stable (FL.).

Overanalyze–Romance Is Passion by In Excess (IRE); RHODA’S JEWELL, f, 4, TP, Mcl 7500, 2-29, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-James Moloney & Peter Reynolds (KY.). $35,000 ’16 KEENOV; $17,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Oxbow–Sky Wise by Smarty Jones; LITTLE WISE GUY, g, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 2-29, 6 1/2f, 1:23 4/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $6,000 2018 OBSAPR.

Preferred Issue–Seeking a Storm by Carborundum; PREFERRED PROSPECT, g, 4, HOU, Msw, 2-29, 6 1/2f, 1:19 4/5. B-Carl P. McLendon (TX.).

Street Life–Ellie L. by Black Minnaloushe; PETRONILLA, f, 4, LA, Mcl 3500, 2-29, 4 1/2f, :53 1/5. B-Robert Bean & Luanne Bean (CA.).

The Daddy–Threelittleangels by Bluegrass Cat; DADDY’S ANGEL, f, 4, OP, Mcl 12500, 3-1, 1m, 1:41 . B-John H. Prather, Jr. (AR.).

Uncle Mo–Hoop Cat by Zensational; FAST BREAK, c, 4, AQU, Msw, 3-1, 6f, 1:13 . B-Gabriel Duignan & Circular Road Breeders (KY.). $400,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Big Brown–Lakefront by Deputy Minister; PRICELESS NELLIE, m, 5, FG, Mcl 30000, 3-1, a1mT, 1:41 . B-Mr. & Mrs. Craig L. Minten (KY.).

Run Away and Hide–Bett On Ruthie by War Front; RUN AWAY BETT, g, 5, OP, Mcl 16000, 3-1, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Ron Kirk, Michael Riordan & John Bates (KY.). $4,000 ’15 KEENOV; $18,000 ’16 OKCAUG.