North American Maiden Winners March 11

|Bayern–Jan’s Perfect Star by Imperialism; FASHION FRAME, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 3-11, 1m 40y, 1:42 3/5. B-J D Stuart & A R Enterprises, Inc. (KY.).
|Big Drama–Bucky’s Prayer (MSW$280,692), by Meadow Prayer; BUCKY’S DRAMA, f, 3, GP, Msw, 3-11, 5f, :59 . B-Gerald Bennett & Mary Bennett (FL.).
|Cowtown Cat–Lemonesque by Lemon Drop Kid; OHIO EAGLE, g, 3, MVR, Msw, 3-11, 5f, :59 2/5. B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH.).
|Discreet Cat–Polyester by Tiz Wonderful; PROPRIOCEPTION, f, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 3-11, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Sagamore Farm (KY.).
|Drums of Thunder–Chromedoll by Dixieland Heat; WITT LOVES TACOS, g, 3, HOU, Mcl 15000, 3-11, 6f, 1:15 . B-Henry S. Witt Jr. (TX.).
|Kantharos–My Novena by Wildcat Heir; ALASKAN, g, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 3-11, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Tracy Pinchin (FL.).
|Misremembered–Blazinett by Sharkey; SONNYS CIGAR, c, 3, MVR, Mcl 10000, 3-11, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Hugh Mahan (OH.).
|Secret Run–Point Liberty by Cactus Ridge; SEE SASSY RUN, f, 3, FG, Mcl 12500, 3-11, 1m, 1:41 1/5. B-Shirley G. Boudreaux (LA.).
|Wicked Strong–Diva Girl by Saint Ballado; WICKED SMART, f, 3, FG, Msw, 3-11, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Alan S. Kline, Pat Payne & Mark R. Moran (KY.). $16,000 ’17 KEENOV; $30,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $425,000 2019 OBSMAR. *1/2 to Arrogant Officer ($314,537).
|Field Commission–Bigcuz by Noactor; DRAFTABLE, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 3-11, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Andrew Dion (FL.). *1/2 to Salty Wave (MSW$296,986).
|Fusaichi Zenon (JPN)–Latenite Special (MSW$464,709), by Super Special; SPECIALYKINDACRAZY, f, 4, SUN, Mcl 8000, 3-10, 6 1/2f, 1:20 . B-Michael G. Weatherly (NM.).
|Violence–Closing Report by Closing Argument; ALAN’S ARGUMENT, c, 4, FG, Mcl 20000, 3-11, 6f, 1:12 . B-Stephen Brown (LA.). $53,000 ’17 ESLYRL; $125,000 2018 OBSMAR.
|Violence–Lady Vi by Tale of the Cat; THENORTHREMEMBERS, c, 4, GP, Mcl 32000, 3-11, 1mT, 1:37 2/5. B-Redmon Farm, LLC (KY.). $350,000 ’17 KEESEP.
|Bodemeister–Small Kitchen by Corinthian; SUDDEN LIGHT, m, 5, TAM, Mcl 16000, 3-11, 1 1/16mT, 1:45 2/5. B-Highfield Ranch (KY.). $25,000 ’16 KEESEP; $37,000 2017 BESMAY; $7,000 2020 OBSJAN.
