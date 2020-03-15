North American Maiden Winners March 15

Adios Charlie–Holiday Tune by Concorde’s Tune; SHARI’S TUNE, f, 3, TAM, Msw, 3-15, 5fT, :57 2/5. B-Ocala Stud (FL.). $160,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Big Brown–Backslash by Sharp Humor; SLASH GORDON, c, 3, AQU, Msw, 3-15, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Michelle Nevin (NY.). *1/2 to My Boy Tate(MSW$385,400).

Bluegrass Cat–Stash by Maria’s Mon; GALWALKSINTOABAR, f, 3, SA, Mcl 50000, 3-14, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Nick Alexander (CA.).

Chitu–P. T. Shic by Private Terms; SECRET ACCOUNT, f, 3, PEN, Mcl 7500, 3-14, 1m, 1:39 3/5. B-Valorie Lynn Donadio (FL.).

Competitive Edge–Repeat by Bernardini; SHOOTERS SHOOT, c, 3, SA, Msw, 3-15, 1m, 1:38 4/5. B-Nancy C. Shuford (KY.). $90,000 ’17 KEENOV; $70,000 ’18 KEESEP; $300,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Daddy Nose Best–Birdsiview by Posse; MOUNTAIN VIEW, c, 3, LA, Mcl 3500, 3-14, 4 1/2f, :52 1/5. B-BG THOROUGHBRED FARM (CA.).

Danza–Sigatoo by Black Minnaloushe; TRES CHIFLADOS, g, 3, HOU, Mcl 7500, 3-14, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamR obinson (KY.). $11,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Dramedy–Bear All by Kitalpha; MAGIC MICHAEL, g, 3, HOU, Mcl 50000, 3-14, 7f, 1:24 2/5. B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY.). $5,000 ’18 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Night Ops(MSW$554,356).

Fed Biz–Seeking the Jewel by Seeking the Gold; BOERNE, f, 3, GP, Msw, 3-15, 6 1/2f, 1:17 . B-Randi Moreau-Sipiere & Eric Moreau-Sipiere (TX.). $10,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Flatter–Wild Grace by Forest Wildcat; GANDY DANCING, c, 3, AQU, Msw, 3-15, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Jay Hanley (NY.). $210,000 ’18 FTNAUG.

Khozan–Improvised by Dove Hunt; KHOZY MY BOY, g, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 3-15, 6 1/2f, 1:18 2/5. B-Pinky Mendoza (FL.). $9,000 ’18 OBSOCT.

Micromanage–Won Perfect Rose by Air Forbes Won; MICRO MARGARITA, f, 3, LRL, Mcl 10000, 3-15, a1 1/16m, 1:51 . B-Seth Gregory (NY.). $25,000 2019 FTMMAY. *1/2 to Gold and Roses(MSW$877,966) *1/2 to Small Town($305,056).

Real Estate–Bear’slittlebeauty by Copelan Too; BEAR’S ESTATE, g, 3, CT, Msw, 3-14, 4 1/2f, :54 3/5. B-Elex Dale Bowman & Christine Bowman White (WV.).

Shackleford–Country Club Sue by Tenpins; CRITICAL DECISION, f, 3, SUN, Mcl 8000, 3-15, 5f, :59 . B-Bruce Ryan (KY.). $77,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Strong Mandate–Fly the Flag by Giant’s Causeway; STRONG FLAG, f, 3, OP, Msw, 3-15, 1 1/16m, 1:45 3/5. B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.). $435,000 ’18 FTKJUL.

Tale of the Cat–Silent Perfection by Perfect Soul (IRE); STRAIT N’ SILENT, g, 3, FON, Mcl 10000, 3-15, 6 1/2f, 1:23 3/5. B-Charles Fipke (KY.). $20,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Tale of the Cat–Love Cove (MSW$396,739), by Not for Love; LOVELY LADY, f, 3, HOU, Mcl 7500, 3-14, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-Brant M. Laue (KY.). $90,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $225,000 ’18 FTKJUL.

The Factor–Flash Act by Sky Mesa; CAUSE, g, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 3-15, 6f, 1:15 . B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY.). $28,000 ’17 KEENOV; $65,000 ’18 FTNAUG.

The Factor–Silva (FR) by Anabaa; SYLVANELLA, f, 3, GP, Mcl 75000, 3-15, 1mT, 1:36 . B-Brookdale Thoroughbreds, Inc. (KY.).

Warrior’s Reward–Empressive Humor by Distorted Humor; EMPRESSIVE REWARD, f, 3, HOU, Msw, 3-14, 1mT, 1:39 3/5. B-Jerry Durant (TX.). $25,000 ’18 TEXAUG.

Animal Kingdom–Sweet Theresa (SAF) (G3), by Strike Smartly; LION CHARMER, c, 4, TAM, Mcl 25000, 3-15, 1mT, 1:36 4/5. B-Team Valor International & Albert Frassetto (KY.). $35,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Broken Vow–Valora by Dynaformer; RARE HUE, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 3-15, 7f, 1:26 2/5. B-Carolyn M. Wilson (FL.).

Gemologist–Chokonni by Arch; YOUNG PHILLIP, c, 4, HOU, Msw, 3-14, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-John Liviakis (KY.).

Handsome Mike–Vasilea by Bandini; AND I KNOW, f, 4, TAM, Mcl 12500, 3-15, 1m 40y, 1:45 . B-Adolpho J Exposito & Felicia Exposito (FL.).

Hoorayforhollywood–Multiplyingtheheat by Unusual Heat; HOLLYWOOD HEAT, c, 4, GG, Msw, 3-15, 5 1/2f, 1:03 4/5. B-Linda L. Madsen (CA.).

Include–Weekend Connection by Pulpit; WEEKEND MADNESS, f, 4, OP, Mcl 10000, 3-15, 1 1/16m, 1:47 3/5. B-Steve J. Grant (KY.). $12,000 ’16 KEENOV; $42,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $21,000 ’17 FTMWIN; $165,000 2018 FTMMAY.

Medaglia d’Oro–New Economy (G2$442,118), by Red Ransom; CRYPTO GOLD, g, 4, GP, Mcl 16000, 3-15, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 4/5. B-R. S. Evans (KY.). *1/2 to New Normal(G3).

Morning Line–Copperopolis by Speightstown; YOUR ADORABLE, f, 4, LA, Mcl 3500, 3-14, 4 1/2f, :53 . B-Donald Valpredo (CA.).

Quality Road–Call Mariah by Dixie Union; SACRED OATH, c, 4, OP, Mcl 30000, 3-15, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Judy Hicks, Kathryn Nikkel & Sanford Robertson (KY.). $100,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Shackleford–Smitty’s Sunshine (MSW$532,219), by Seeking a Home; PURE VALOR, g, 4, FG, Mcl 10000, 3-15, 5f, :59 2/5. B-Roger Guy Smith (LA.). $56,000 ’17 ESLYRL. *1/2 to Smittys Cougar(MSW$333,607).

Super Saver–Roadtohanna by Not for Love; YOUNGEST OF FIVE, g, 4, GP, Msw, 3-15, 1m, 1:36 3/5. B-Sagamore Farm (MD.). *1/2 to Going to Market($260,986).

Tizbud–Madeline Ruby by Yankee Gentleman; MAJOR KONG, g, 4, GG, Msw, 3-15, 1m, 1:38 . B-Joseph P. Morey Jr. Revocable Trust (CA.).

Violence–Veiled Threat by You and I; AQUINA’S ADVICE, f, 4, SUN, Msw, 3-15, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-John Antonelli (CA.). $80,000 ’17 BESOCT; $100,000 2018 OBSJUN. *1/2 to Your Pace Or Mine($317,557).

Majestic Warrior–Evening Garden by Unbridled’s Song; MIDNIGHT GARDEN, m, 5, SA, Mcl 20000, 3-15, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Pam & Martin Wygod (KY.).