North American Maiden Winners March 17

|Bricktown Cat–Charlie Sioux by Indian Charlie; KALLIE SIOUX, f, 3, WRD, Msw, 3-17, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Dusty Rose Ranch LLC (OK.).
|Carpe Diem–Elle Strike by Smart Strike; BELLE STRIKE, f, 3, HOU, Mcl 15000, 3-17, 1m, 1:42 . B-Circle H Farms (LA.). $110,000 ’17 KEENOV.
|Central Banker–Best Reward by Grand Reward; REWARDED, f, 3, MVR, Mcl 5000, 3-17, 5 1/2f, 1:07 4/5. B-Kenneth Lejeune & Joe Volpe (NY.).
|Court Vision–I Am Jane Dough by My Golden Song; JOHN DOUGH, g, 3, HOU, Msw, 3-17, 1mT, 1:38 2/5. B-Rose Mary Chandler (TX.).
|Ghaaleb–Stormy Fitz by Stormy Atlantic; GHAALEB’S STORM, f, 3, FP, Msw, 3-17, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-Allen Meadows & John Cox (IL.).
|Notional–Shezafasionista by Fashion Find; SHEZA HOT FLASH, f, 3, WRD, Mcl 15000, 3-16, 5 1/2f, 1:06 3/5. B-Terry J. Westemeir (OK.).
|Secret Circle–Lady Kay Kay by Tiznow; WILDWOOD SECRET, c, 3, FP, Msw, 3-17, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Traci Talsma (IL.). $6,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $13,000 2019 OBSJUN.
|Strong Mandate–Tantamount by Lemon Drop Kid; SALLY STRONG, f, 3, MVR, Msw, 3-17, 6f, 1:15 4/5. B-John J. Sugar (OH.).
|Silver City–Miss Pepper by Gold Legend; AKULINA, f, 4, HOU, Mcl 50000, 3-17, 1mT, 1:40 2/5. B-Billy Clevenger (TX.).
|Gruff–Comeawaywithme by Maria’s Mon; FFURGIE, m, 6, WRD, Mcl 7500, 3-17, 1m, 1:44 3/5. B-Stanley Ranch Stables LLC (OK.). $1,800 ’15 HERDEC.
