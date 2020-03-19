North American Maiden Winners March 19

Bayern–St. Croix by Any Given Saturday; WILD INDY, c, 3, HOU, Mcl 25000, 3-18, 6 1/2f, 1:20 1/5. B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & Pam Robinson (KY.).

Biondetti–Put It On a Jet by Put It Back; PUT IT ON DETTI, c, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 3-19, 5fT, :56 2/5. B-Santiago Mendoza & Stephanie D. Link (FL.).

City Zip–Tara Court by Giant’s Causeway; INSTAFAMOUS, c, 3, HOU, Msw, 3-18, 1mT, 1:38 4/5. B-Keene Ridge Racing, LLC (KY.). $170,000 ’17 KEENOV; $220,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Constitution–Lil Red Cozette by Henny Hughes; LIL RED VETTE, f, 3, OP, Mcl 40000, 3-19, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-D.J. Stable, LLC (KY.). $5,500 ’18 FTKOCT.

Danza–Angel Fire by Father Steve; SIX FIRE, f, 3, OP, Mcl 25000, 3-19, 6f, 1:14 . B-Golden Arrow Racing, Inc. (KY.).

Fed Biz–Desnuda by Unbridled’s Song; GRAN HOMBRE, g, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 3-19, 5fT, :56 1/5. B-Burleson Farm (KY.). $22,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Gone Astray–Cat Be Quick by Tactical Cat; CAT GONE QUICK, c, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 3-19, 6f, 1:11 . B-Raimundo Araujo (FL.). $18,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Include–Hidatsa by Proud Citizen; HEART RIVER, f, 3, FG, Mcl 15000, 3-19, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.).

No Nay Never–Boom Boom Vroom by Zensational; NEVER FORGET HER, f, 3, TP, Mcl 15000, 3-19, 6f, 1:12 . B-Ice Wine Stable (KY.).

New Year’s Day–Tacticmove by Deputy Minister; WILD DEZ, f, 4, OP, Mcl 16000, 3-19, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-Circle Bar H LLC (AR.). *1/2 to Good Luck Gus(MSW$644,586).

Nownownow–Ashley B. by Lydgate; LIL ASHLEY B., f, 4, FG, Mcl 10000, 3-19, 1m, 1:42 . B-John P. Balensiefen (LA.).

Paynter–Rock a Lily by Street Cry (IRE); DILLON ROCKS, c, 4, GP, Mcl 25000, 3-19, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 4/5. B-Corrigan Racing Stable, Jeff Stoddard, Shawn Stoddard & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.). $2,500 ’16 KEENOV; $140,000 2018 OBSAPR.