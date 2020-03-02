North American Maiden Winners March 2

|Khozan–Hotuttable by Untuttable; SWEET BELEN, f, 3, MVR, Mcl 10000, 3-2, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Maximino Alvarado (FL.). $7,000 2019 OBSMAR.
|Distorted Humor–Flying Colors (IRE) by Teofilo (IRE); HYPERSONIC, g, 4, TUP, Moc 30000, 3-2, 1mT, 1:38 . B-International Equities Holdings Inc. (KY.).
|Power Broker–Boffo by Banker’s Gold; POWER BANKER, f, 4, MVR, Msw, 3-2, 5 1/2f, 1:07 4/5. B-Dr. Robert Maro (OH.).
|Smart Bid–Snoopy’s Last by Kitwood; SNOOPY’S BID, g, 4, PRX, Mcl 10000, 3-2, 6f, 1:16 1/5. B-Elisabeth L. Conroy (NY.). *1/2 to Kaufman ($307,134).
