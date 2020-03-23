North American Maiden Winners March 23

|Doctor Chit–Greeley’s Agenda by Mr. Greeley; NURSE LIST, f, 3, WRD, Mcl 15000, 3-23, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-Dream Walkin’ Farm, Inc (OK.).
|Loveofthegame–More Run by More to Tell; YAYASGOTMOREGAME, g, 3, FON, Msw, 3-23, 4f, :48 2/5. B-Grady Thompson (NE.).
|Magna Graduate–Everlastingly by Fistfite; LONG RIDE HOME, f, 3, WRD, Mcl 7500, 3-23, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Clark Otto Brewster (OK.).
|Can the Man–Jennifer Moon by Alphabet Soup; PRETTY RICH, f, 4, FON, Msw, 3-23, 6f, 1:16 3/5. B-Tommy Wente & Richard Pardue (KY.). $4,500 ’17 FTKOCT.
Leave a Reply