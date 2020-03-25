North American Maiden Winners March 25

Awesome of Course–Catriana Camille by More Than Ready; MISS OVER THERE, f, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 3-25, 1mT, 1:35 3/5. B-Linda Sims & Jack Garey (FL.).

Backtalk–Intuition by During; BACKCHATTER, c, 3, FON, Msw, 3-25, 6f, 1:15 1/5. B-Goldmark Farm (FL.).

Blame–Bonnie’s Empire by Empire Maker; MANDATE, c, 3, GP, Mcl 40000, 3-25, 1mT, 1:33 3/5. B-International Equities Holding, Inc. (KY.). $200,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Brethren–Regal Rose by Empire Maker; BRAMBLE BERRY, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 40000, 3-25, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Ballybrit Stable LLC (FL.).

First Dude–Lillians Choice by Cape Canaveral; PUTIN ONLINE, g, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 3-25, 1mT, 1:35 1/5. B-Big Lick Farm (FL.).

Hero of Order–Soup Is Up by Alphabet Soup; HERO UP, c, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 3-25, 1mT, 1:35 3/5. B-Wade G. Russell (FL.).

Liaison–Ebony Uno by Macho Uno; THE ONE FOR FUN, f, 3, WRD, Msw, 3-25, 1m, 1:41 1/5. B-Scott Pierce (OK.).

Notional–Whodoyoulikeboss by Grand Slam; NINETHIRTYTURBO, c, 3, WRD, Msw, 3-25, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Kirk Thoroughbreds LLC (OK.).

Take Charge Indy–Tell a Great Story by Bluegrass Cat; SIMPLE STORY, f, 3, GP, Mcl 50000, 3-25, 6 1/2f, 1:18 3/5. B-Sagamore Farm (MD.).

Affirmatif–Undeniable Cherry by Six Below; WISE RON, g, 4, FON, Mcl 10000, 3-24, 6f, 1:17 4/5. B-Michael Schmidt (OK.).

Beggarthyneighbor–Sweet Cherry O’ by Petionville; CREEDS REVENGE, g, 4, FON, Msw, 3-25, 6f, 1:16 3/5. B-Jeffrey Scott Cox (NE.).

Flashback–Rockport Honey by Rockport Harbor; MARCH WEST, c, 4, WRD, Msw, 3-25, 1m, 1:40 1/5. B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY.).

Medaglia d’Oro–Starry Dreamer (MG1P$564,789), by Rubiano; NORTH DAKOTA, c, 4, TAM, Msw, 3-25, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 1/5. B-Joseph Allen, LLC. (KY.). *1/2 to Ecclesiastic (MG3$346,472) *1/2 to War Front (G2$424,205) *1/2 to Teammate (MG2$618,276) *1/2 to Jay Gatsby (G1P$313,990).

Discreetly Mine–Kenzie’s Charm by Harlan’s Holiday; LITTLE GUY, g, 5, TAM, Mcl 10000, 3-25, 1m 40y, 1:43 3/5. B-Get Away Farm (FL.). $4,000 ’16 OBSAUG.

Silent Bluff–Viza Verzy by Verzy; MISS ELISE, m, 5, FON, Msw, 3-24, 6f, 1:17 2/5. B-Lloyd Abbott & Bonnie Abbott (NE.).