North American Maiden Winners March 30

Cougar Cat–Mad Joey by Salt Lake; PLATTE GIRL, f, 3, FON, Msw, 3-30, 4f, :48 3/5. B-Joseph L. Koziol (NE.).

Govenor Charlie–Sheila’s Prospect (G3$482,500), by Not for Love; GOVENESS SHEILA, f, 3, FON, Msw, 3-30, 6f, 1:17 4/5. B-Terry C. Lovingier (CA.).

Latent Heat–Stilled by Quiet American; HUSHED, f, 3, WRD, Mcl 7500, 3-30, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Eureka Thorouggbred Farm (OK.).

Ministers Wild Cat–It’s Your Life by Taste of Paradise; IN IT FOR LIFE, f, 3, LA, Mcl 3500, 3-29, 4 1/2f, :53 . B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA.).

Violence–Pyrite Storm by Formal Dinner; SWASHBUCKLER, g, 3, WRD, Mcl 15000, 3-30, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Dion Atchison & Stori D Atchison (FL.). $10,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Flashback–Magic Charm by Horse Greeley; PAST VISIONS, g, 4, WRD, Msw, 3-30, 6f, 1:12 . B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY.).