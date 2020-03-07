North American Maiden Winners March 7

American Pharoah–Hessonite (G3$879,644), by Freud; JUULSTONE, c, 3, GP, Msw, 3-7, 1 1/8mT, 1:48 4/5. B-DATTT Farm, LLC (KY.).

Archarcharch–Tale of Plumlake by Tale of the Cat; ARCHARCH TALE, g, 3, HOU, Mcl 25000, 3-6, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Anne Rush (KY.).

Carpe Diem–Bell’s Shoes by Mineshaft; GOGO SHOES, f, 3, TAM, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Somewhere Stables KY, LLC (KY.). $70,000 ’17 KEENOV; $25,000 2020 OBSJAN.

Congrats–Curative by Scat Daddy; CHASING LOSSES, f, 3, AQU, Mcl 25000, 3-7, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-Marshall Gramm & Clay Sanders (NY.).

Curlin–Stormin Maggy by Storm Cat; GIOCARE, c, 3, GP, Msw, 3-7, 1 1/16m, 1:45 . B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). $300,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Into Mischief–Peggy Jane by Kafwain; GAMINE, f, 3, SA, Msw, 3-7, 6 1/2f, 1:16 2/5. B-Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). $220,000 ’18 KEESEP; $1,800,000 2019 FTMMAY.

Karakontie (JPN)–Capaz by Bernardini; CANYON CREST, c, 3, GG, Msw, 3-7, 1 1/16m, 1:46 . B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA.).

Liam’s Map–Indian Snow by A.P. Indy; LIAM’S PRIDE, c, 3, OP, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:10 . B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY.). $160,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Morning Line (G1$1,251,300).

Liam’s Map–Monono by Whywhywhy; DROP THE CHALUPA, g, 3, SA, Msw, 3-7, 6 1/2f, 1:17 . B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC & To Kalon, Inc (KY.). $35,000 2019 FTMMAY. *1/2 to Cash Offer (MSW$286,098).

Macho Uno–Consider Thesource (MSW$269,210), by Notebook; KID MACHO, g, 3, PRX, Mcl 40000, 3-7, 7f, 1:26 4/5. B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc. (FL.). $40,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $50,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Midshipman–Celtic Sunrise by Freud; MORNING COLORS, f, 3, TAM, Msw, 3-7, 1mT, 1:36 . B-Suchar LLC (NY.).

More Than Ready–Circumstances (IRE) by Galileo (IRE); CHAPEL BARN, c, 3, TP, Mcl 7500, 3-7, 1m, 1:41 . B-T & G Farm of Kentucky, LLC (KY.).

Musketier (GER)–Fast Andrea by Point Given; MUSKETIER WALTZ, f, 3, GG, Mcl 8000, 3-7, 1m, 1:41 . B-Andrew Stronach (CA.).

Orb–Emerald Bracelet by Pure Prize; LUNAR PRIZE, c, 3, PEN, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:09 4/5. B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc. (PA.).

Palace Malice–Cry Cry Cry by Jump Start; TRY TRY AGAIN, g, 3, MVR, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-C. Kidder, N. Cole, B. Kidder, R. Kinder & Prime TB (KY.).

Tapit–Aloof (IRE) (G3), by Galileo (IRE); TAPALOOF, c, 3, GP, Msw, 3-7, 1 1/8mT, 1:48 3/5. B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY.).

Tapit–Corail by Indian Charlie; AMANITE, f, 3, LRL, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY.).

The Factor–Crespano by Mineshaft; PURE WOW, f, 3, AQU, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Gabriel Duignan & Crosshaven Bloodstock (KY.). $150,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Once On Whiskey (G3).

The Factor–Count to Eleven by Grand Slam; WOKE UP TO ACES, f, 3, SA, Msw, 3-7, 5 1/2fT, 1:02 4/5. B-Caldara Farm Inc. & William R. Hilliard Jr. (KY.). $32,000 ’18 KEESEP; $180,000 2019 OBSMAR. *1/2 to Holiday Bonus (SP$337,978).

Union Rags–Vicarious Won by Elusive Quality; UNION RALLY, f, 3, PEN, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:10 1/5. B-Centaur Farms, Inc. (FL.). $18,000 2019 OBSMAR.

Vaquero–Scarlet Girl by Indygo Shiner; WILD COWGIRL, f, 3, MVR, Msw, 3-7, 5f, 1:01 . B-Roger S. Braugh Jr. (OH.).

War Front–Shared Hope by Gone West; STOP WAR, f, 3, TAM, Msw, 3-7, 1mT, 1:37 . B-R. S. Evans (KY.). *Full to White Flag (G1P$461,117).

Will Take Charge–Miss Singhsix (IRE) (G3$482,276), by Singspiel (IRE); WILL SING FOR WINE, c, 3, AQU, Msw, 3-7, 1m, 1:39 4/5. B-Normandy Farm LLC (KY.). $75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $25,000 2019 FTMMAY.

Will Take Charge–My Town by Speightstown; CIGAR BOX, c, 3, GP, Mcl 50000, 3-7, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY.). $115,000 ’17 KEENOV; $155,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Birdstone–Le Plume by Smart Strike; DANBURITE, f, 4, FON, Mcl 10000, 3-7, 4f, :47 2/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $4,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Cross Traffic–Run Like Martha by Jolie’s Halo; PLAYIN N TRAFFIC, f, 4, FG, Msw, 3-7, 1m, 1:40 4/5. B-Circle H Farm (LA.). *1/2 to Birdrun (G2$622,816).

Daaher–Debi’s Sportscar by Gold Tribute; DARLING DAAHER, f, 4, MVR, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Patricia Bisang (KY.).

Gandhi–Cherokee’s Return by Yonaguska; STERLINGS MORENA, f, 4, CT, Mcl 5000, 3-7, 4 1/2f, :55 2/5. B-STERLING FARM WV LLC (MD.).

Jersey Town–Loch Tay by Rahy; TAY TOWN, f, 4, FP, Mcl 5000, 3-7, 5f, 1:02 4/5. B-Charles Fipke (KY.). *1/2 to Perfect Tay ($250,590).

Kafwain–Curvy Girl by Distorted Humor; HE LIKES CURVES, g, 4, RIL, Msw, 3-7, 4f, :47 3/5. B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA.). *1/2 to Curvy Cat (MSW$386,055).

My Golden Song–Lonestar Rocket by Valid Expectations; MY GOLDEN DIABLO, g, 4, OP, Mcl 50000, 3-7, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Lewis Mathews Jr. (AR.).

Poseidon’s Warrior–Mucho Princess by Macho Uno; POSEIDEN, g, 4, GP, Mcl 32000, 3-7, 6f, 1:12 . B-Shade Tree Thoroughbreds Inc. (FL.).

Roi Charmant–Belencia by Gilded Time; ROI BELENCIAGA, g, 4, TUP, Mcl 5000, 3-7, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Patricia J. Hancock (CA.).

Sidney’s Candy–Saracina by Bertrando; ADABEL, f, 4, LRL, Mcl 10000, 3-7, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-Sun Valley Farm (KY.). *1/2 to Petrov (MG1P$598,010).

City Zip–Winning Scoop by Bernardini; SUNRISER, m, 5, SA, Mcl 62500, 3-7, 1mT, 1:38 . B-Keene Ridge Racing, LLC (KY.). $200,000 ’16 KEESEP.

Concord Point–Reba’s Cat by Consolidator; A B G GUERRERO, g, 5, MVR, Mcl 5000, 3-7, 1m, 1:42 2/5. B-University of Kentucky (KY.). $2,500 ’16 FTKOCT.

Indy Snow (GB)–Rose Mountain by Quaker Ridge; DONNER PASS, g, 5, FP, Mcl 4000, 3-7, 5f, 1:01 4/5. B-Sharon Kirby (IL.).

Majesticperfection–Antsy by Yankee Gentleman; RED MAJESTY, g, 5, FON, Mcl 10000, 3-7, 4f, :47 2/5. B-Les A. Rademacher (IA.).