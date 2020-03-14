North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 14

|ESSEX H., OP, $350,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-14.
|2—
|NIGHT OPS, c, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joseph Talamo, $210,000.
|6—
|Snapper Sinclair, h, 5, City Zip–True Addiction, by Yes It’s True. ($30,000 ’16 KEESEP; $180,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-K & G Stables (KY), $70,000.
|7—
|Pioneer Spirit, h, 7, Malibu Moon–Hafifah, by Machiavellian. ($380,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Roman, Lawrence P, Heads Up Racing and Lucky Dog Stables, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), $35,000.
|Also Ran: Bravazo, Guest Suite, Laughing Fox, Bankit.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (sy)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 6.50, 4.40, 1.90.
|BOURBONETTE OAKS, TP, $150,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 3-14.
|3—
|QUEEN OF GOD, f, 3, Paynter–Chapala, by Meadowlake. ($20,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Winners Circle Racing Stable, B-Respite Farm (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $87,420.
|5—
|Pass the Plate, f, 3, Temple City–Pocket Gift, by Great Notion. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $28,200.
|7—
|Impeccable Style, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Deb’s Candy Girl, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($155,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), Catalyst Stable, McInnis, Paul, Patty Slevin, LLC and Magdalena Racing (Sherri McPeek), B-Ten Broeck Farm Inc (KY), $14,100.
|Also Ran: Laura’s Light, Las Ramblas, Kay Bee Gee, Baby Karats, Oxum Power, A Wicked Wildcat, Swanage, Fashion Code.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1HF, 1.
|Odds: 6.80, 5.00, 4.30.
|TWINSPIRES KENTUCKY CUP CLASSIC S., TP, $140,700, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 3-14.
|3—
|NUN THE LESS, g, 8, Candy Ride (ARG)–Nunnery, by Forest Wildcat. ($140,000 ’13 KEESEP). O-Crystal Racing Enterprises and Contreras Stable, Inc, B-Claiborne Farm (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $86,490.
|10—
|Somelikeithotbrown, c, 4, Big Brown–Marilyn Monroan, by Tapit. O-Skychai Racing LLC and Sand Dollar Stable LLC, B-Hot Pink Stables & Sand Dollar Stables (NY), $18,600.
|9—
|Signalman, c, 4, General Quarters–Trip South, by Trippi. ($32,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Lewis, Tommie M, Crabtree, Steve, Demaree, Dean, Bernsen, David, Chambers, Jim and Magdalena Racing, B-Monticule (KY), $13,950.
|Also Ran: Blended Citizen, Space Mountain, Lanier, Peekacho, Dragon Bay, Royal Mesa, Lo’s Journey, Moon Over Montana, Flying Scotsman.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, HD, 1HF.
|Odds: 5.40, 0.80, 8.10.
|CORRECTION S., AQU, $102,700, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-14.
|5—
|PIEDI BIANCHI, m, 5, Overanalyze–Adore You, by Tactical Cat. ($60,000 ’15 KEENOV; $80,000 ’16 KEESEP; $80,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Oringer, Jay, Bick, Jack and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), T-Carlos F. Martin, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $55,000.
|1—
|Slimey, f, 4, Quality Road–Argue, by Storm Cat. ($35,000 ’17 KEESEP; $70,000 2019 KEEJAN). O-Flying P Stable, B-Stone Farm (KY), $21,500.
|4—
|Kept True, f, 4, Yes It’s True–Well Kept, by Henny Hughes. O-Treadway Racing Stable, B-Jeffrey Treadway (NY), $12,900.
|Also Ran: Bridlewood Cat, Sea Sparkle, Nisha, I’mnotshyi’llbuy.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, HD, NK.
|Odds: 3.05, 5.90, 1.45.
|NELLIE MORSE S., LRL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-14.
|2—
|ARRIFANA, f, 4, Curlin–Vaulcluse, by A.P. Indy. O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), LNJ Foxwoods and Millennium Farms, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), T-Kelly Rubley, J-Julian Pimentel, $60,000.
|5—
|Horologist, f, 4, Gemologist–Cinderella Time, by Stephen Got Even. O-There’s A Chance Stable, Parkland Thoroughbreds, Medallion Racing and Abbondanza Racing, LLC, B-Holly Crest Farm (NJ), $20,000.
|7—
|Needs Supervision, f, 4, Paynter–Moroccan Rose, by Carson City. ($22,000 ’17 KEESEP; $55,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Howling Pigeon Farms, LLC, Barber, Gary, Wachtel Stable and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Mike Abraham (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Lady Banba, Victim of Love, Bye Bye Bertie, Jennemily.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 9HF, 4HF.
|Odds: 0.60, 5.40, 7.10.
|BEYOND THE WIRE S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 3-14.
|1—
|PRINCESS CADEY, f, 3, Dialed In–Dyrce, by Sandpit (BRZ). ($28,000 ’17 KEENOV; $16,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Magic Stable, LLC, B-Martin Keogh and Tanya Johnson (KY), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $60,000.
|3—
|Naughty Thoughts, f, 3, The Factor–Sweet Thoughts, by A.P. Indy. ($3,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Rafael Lopez, B-Maryland Mare Venture, LLC (MD), $20,000.
|4—
|Bella Aurora, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Street Interest, by Street Cry (IRE). ($87,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Country Life Farm, B-Morgan’s Ford Farm (VA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: She’smysunshine, Ankle Monitor, Mama’s Grey Ghost, Miss Tap Dance.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7, 1 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 4.90, 1.70, 2.90.
|HARRISON E. JOHNSON MEMORIAL S., LRL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 3-14.
|1—
|SENIOR INVESTMENT, h, 6, Discreetly Mine–Plaid, by Deputy Commander. ($95,000 ’15 KEESEP; $95,000 2019 KEEAPR). O-Richard Malouf, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-Scott A. Lake, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $60,000.
|3—
|Name Changer, h, 7, Uncle Mo–Cash’s Girl, by Northern Afleet. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Alwaysmining, g, 4, Stay Thirsty–What Will Be, by Anees. ($32,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Runnymoore Racing, B-Avla Pitts (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Someday Jones, Wait for It, Forewarned, Bonus Points.
|Winning Time: 1:50 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 8.90, 4.50, 0.80.
|PRIVATE TERMS S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, A1 1/16M, 3-14.
|2—
|LEBDA, c, 3, Raison d’Etat–Lenders Way, by Hook and Ladder. ($1,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $100,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Euro Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Alex Cintron, $60,000.
|1—
|My Friends Beer, c, 3, Stay Thirsty–Slew’s Quality, by Elusive Quality. ($25,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Designated Hitters Racing, LLC, B-Best A Luck Farm LLC (MD), $20,000.
|5—
|Mine Not Mine, c, 3, Golden Lad–Belterra, by Unbridled. ($72,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $210,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Cash is King LLC, D J Stable LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-Robert T Manfuso (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Took Charge, Big City Bob, Awesome Party.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 12.90, 3.00.
|RUSHAWAY S., TP, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-14.
|2—
|VANZZY, c, 3, Verrazano–Selva, by Forest Wildcat. ($7,000 ’18 KEESEP; $70,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Daniel M Ryan, B-Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Michael V. Pino, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $60,760.
|3—
|Blanket of Roses, c, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Smittenwithkitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $19,600.
|7—
|Something Natural, c, 3, Violence–Sheer Joy, by Gilded Time. ($87,000 ’17 KEENOV; $160,000 ’18 KEESEP; $130,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Spellman, Kent and Ten Strike Racing, B-Julie Rini & Victor Zambrano (KY), $9,800.
|Also Ran: Crypto Cash, Uncork the Bottle, Memorable, Amen Corner.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.20, 4.20, 3.10.
|LATONIA S., TP, $84,422, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-14.
|4—
|ROGUE TOO, f, 4, First Dude–Pleasant Thunder, by Thunder Gulch. O-Andrew D Janszen, B-Rowling Oaks Farm LLC (FL), T-Douglas W. Danner, J-Rogelio Miranda, $43,245.
|2—
|Speedy Solution, f, 4, Real Solution–Speed Goddess, by Johannesburg. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $18,600.
|9—
|Harmless, f, 4, Creative Cause–Acenda, by Latent Heat. O-ITA Thoroughbreds, B-Rick Arzola (KY), $9,300.
|Also Ran: Red Dane (ITY), Rumandice, Maid in the Mist, Flash n’ Dance, Miss Mosaic, Gorgeous in Rags, New Roo, Call Me Kayla, Jeannie’s Beepbeep.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 4, 2.
|Odds: 3.20, 3.60, 6.20.
|ANIMAL KINGDOM S., TP, $74,251, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 3-14.
|9—
|BANGO, c, 3, Congrats–Josaka, by Smart Strike. O-Tamaroak Partners LLC, B-Tamaroak Stable (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Rafael Bejarano, $45,105.
|3—
|My Man Flintstone, c, 3, Into Mischief–Amusingly, by Distorted Humor. O-Stoneleigh Farm, B-Joseph B Murphy (KY), $14,550.
|7—
|Merchants of Cool, g, 3, Trappe Shot–Brie’s Snowflake, by Tale of the Cat. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Wesley A Ward, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Amongst, Williston Way, Newstome, Howard of Luck, Torres Del Paine.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, HD, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 6.30, 9.60, 1.10.
|RED CAMELIA S., FG, $60,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1MT, 3-14.
|1—
|NET A BEAR, f, 4, Awesome Bet–Edacious Reality, by Eddington. O-Lamarche, Maximo and Deltoro, Federico, B-Lora Pitre & Elaine Carroll (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Timothy Thornton, $36,000.
|11—
|Is Too, m, 5, Midshipman–Tensas Salt, by Salt Lake. O-Baronne Farms, LLC, B-J Adcock & Montgomery Equine Center (LA), $12,000.
|7—
|Tap Dance Star, m, 5, Star Guitar–Dance by Em, by Tapit. O-Virginia Lazenby Racing Stable LLC, B-Virginia Lazenby (LA), $6,600.
|Also Ran: Bermuda Star, Eskenformore, Room to Finish, Thegrayspider.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, 1, HD.
|Odds: 6.90, 4.80, 6.70.
