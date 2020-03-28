North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 28

CUTLER BAY S., GP, $100,000, 3YO, 1MT, 3-28.

10— DECORATED INVADER, c, 3, Declaration of War–Gamely Girl, by Arch. ($200,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Freeman, William T, Sandbrook, William and Manning, Cheryl, B-Redmon Farm, LLC (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $57,660.

9— South Bend, c, 3, Algorithms–Sandra’s Rose, by Old Trieste. ($70,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Sagamore Farm LLC, B-Highclere, Inc (KY), $18,600.

3— Get Smokin, g, 3, Get Stormy–Hookah Lady, by Smoke Glacken. ($11,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Mary Abeel Sullivan Revocable Trust, B-Hurstland Farm, Inc & James Greene Jr (KY), $9,300.

Also Ran: Summer to Remember, Vitalogy (GB), Fenwick Station, Street Ready, Moon Over Miami, Pleasecallmeback, Mr. Hustle, Captain D, Inter Miami.

Winning Time: 1:33 (fm)

Margins: 1 1/4, 3/4, HF.