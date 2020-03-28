North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 28

|CUTLER BAY S., GP, $100,000, 3YO, 1MT, 3-28.
|10—
|DECORATED INVADER, c, 3, Declaration of War–Gamely Girl, by Arch. ($200,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Freeman, William T, Sandbrook, William and Manning, Cheryl, B-Redmon Farm, LLC (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $57,660.
|9—
|South Bend, c, 3, Algorithms–Sandra’s Rose, by Old Trieste. ($70,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Sagamore Farm LLC, B-Highclere, Inc (KY), $18,600.
|3—
|Get Smokin, g, 3, Get Stormy–Hookah Lady, by Smoke Glacken. ($11,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Mary Abeel Sullivan Revocable Trust, B-Hurstland Farm, Inc & James Greene Jr (KY), $9,300.
|Also Ran: Summer to Remember, Vitalogy (GB), Fenwick Station, Street Ready, Moon Over Miami, Pleasecallmeback, Mr. Hustle, Captain D, Inter Miami.
|Winning Time: 1:33 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 1.80, 8.80, 5.80.
|SANIBEL ISLAND S., GP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 3-28.
|11—
|HIGHLAND GLORY, f, 3, Sky Mesa–Kristi With a K, by Petionville. O-Steadfast Stable, B-Bonner Young (KY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Paco Lopez, $58,280.
|5—
|Cheermeister, f, 3, Bodemeister–Kuhlu, by Ghostzapper. ($20,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Palmer, Teresa and Palmer, David J, B-Mike Abraham (KY), $18,800.
|8—
|She’s My Type (FR), f, 3, Dunkerque (FR)–Theoricienne (FR), by Kendor (FR). ($27,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ghislaine Head, B-Haras du Quesnay (FR), $9,400.
|Also Ran: Stunning Sky, Walk In Marrakesh (IRE), How Ironic, Lucky Polly, Heir of Light, Seducer, Fujairah, Onyx.
|Winning Time: 1:34 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 3.90, 6.50, 7.30.
|SAND SPRINGS S., GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 3-28.
|6—
|LA SIGNARE (FR), m, 5, Siyouni (FR)–La Teranga (FR), by Beat Hollow (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, and Bradley Thoroughbreds, B-Moussa Mbacke (FR), T-Brendan Walsh, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $58.900.
|2—
|Zofelle (IRE), f, 4, Zoffany (IRE)–Height of Elegance (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (27,000gns ’19 TATJUL). O-Heider Family Stables LLC, B-Fullbury & Minch Bloodstock (IRE), $19,000.
|12—
|Valedictorian, m, 6, Temple City–Smart N Classy, by Smart Strike. O-Epic Racing, B-John Bowers, Jr (NJ), $9,500.
|Also Ran: Picara, Smart Shot, Getmotherarose, Angel of Mischief, High Regard, Another Time, East Moon.
|Winning Time: 1:33 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 3, 3/4.
|Odds: 5.70, 1.50, 3.80.
|NODOUBLE BREEDERS’ S., OP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-28.
|3—
|K J’S NOBILITY, g, 6, Primary Suspect–K J’s Girl, by Big Pistol. O-Carson McCord, B-Hobego Racing (AR), T-Cecil P. Borel, J-Calvin H. Borel, $60,000.
|5—
|Bandit Point, h, 5, Indy Squall–Set Point, by Langfuhr. O-Robert N Cline, B-Marianna’s Fate (AR), $20,000.
|8—
|Glacken’s Ghost, g, 7, Smoke Glacken–Ho Joy, by Silver Ghost. ($25,000 ’14 OBSJAN; $25,000 2015 OBSJUN). O-Giles, Greg and Robertson, Hugh H, B-McDowell Farm (AR), $10,000.
|Also Ran: J. E.’s Handmedown, Rock City Roadhog, Racer, Hoonani Road, Heritage Park, Destiny Way.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (sy)
|Margins: 3, 3 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.80, 12.30, 21.30.
|SIR SHACKLETON S., GP, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 3-28.
|8—
|VEKOMA, c, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Mona de Momma, by Speightstown. ($135,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-R A Hill Stable and Gatsas Stables, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), T-George Weaver, J-Manuel Franco, $44,175.
|9—
|Yorkton, h, 6, Speightstown–Sunday Affair, by A.P. Indy. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $14,250.
|10—
|He Hate Me, g, 5, Algorithms–Quiet Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($90,000 ’16 FTKJUL). O-Sagamore Farm LLC, B-Mike Mareina & Nathan Mitts (FL), $7,125.
|Also Ran: Bourbon Resolution, Home Base, Bourbon Calling, Garter and Tie, Last Judgment, Hy Riverside, Jackson.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1 3/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 1.60, 20.80, 4.60.
