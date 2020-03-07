North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 7

|BUSHER INVITATIONAL S., AQU, $260,625, 3YO, F, 1M, 3-7.
|6—
|WATER WHITE, f, 3, Conveyance–Uzume, by Unbridled’s Song. ($50,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-EV Racing Stable, B-Richard Forbush (KY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $144,375.
|2—
|Kansas Kis, f, 3, Constitution–Storm Crossing, by Tiznow. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $57,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Perrine Time Thoroughbreds, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), $53,750.
|3—
|Panthera Onca, f, 3, Super Saver–Molto Vita, by Carson City. ($30,000 ’18 KEESEP; $175,000 2019 FTMWIN; $70,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Narola, LLC, B-John D Gunther (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Lake Avenue, Mo City, Maedean, Persisto.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 5 1/4, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 17.60, 13.00, 23.40.
|HOT SPRINGS S., OP, $147,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-7.
|3—
|WHITMORE, g, 7, Pleasantly Perfect–Melody’s Spirit, by Scat Daddy. O-LaPenta, Robert V, Southern Springs Stables and Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-John Liviakis (KY), T-Ron Moquett, J-Joseph Talamo, $90,000.
|2—
|Mr. Jagermeister, h, 5, Atta Boy Roy–Frangelica, by Corinthian. O-Boice, Kristin, Cummings, Leslie and Lund, Valorie, B-Kristin Boice (MN), $30,000.
|6—
|Wendell Fong, c, 4, Flat Out–Augusta Queen, by Forestry. ($47,000 ’16 KEENOV; $160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gold Square LLC, B-Nicholas M Lotz (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Boldor, Share the Upside.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 2, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.80, 5.00, 8.00.
|STYMIE S., AQU, $126,500, 4YO/UP, 1M, 3-7.
|6—
|DIAMOND KING, h, 5, Quality Road–Akron Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($55,000 ’16 KEESEP; $235,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing, B-JSM Equine, LLC (KY), T-John C. Servis, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $68,750.
|4—
|American Anthem, h, 6, Bodemeister–Indy’s Windy, by A.P. Indy. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $435,000 2016 OBSMAR; $145,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Don Tiger, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $25,000.
|7—
|Backsideofthemoon, g, 8, Malibu Moon–Ballado’s Thunder, by Saint Ballado. O-Charles Hallas, B-Doug Branham (KY), $16,125.
|Also Ran: Lone Rock, Wicked Trick, Stan the Man, Joevia.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 4.10, 2.95, 11.90.
|CHINA DOLL S., SA, $106,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 3-7.
|11—
|WARREN’S SHOWTIME, f, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Jorge I. Velez, $64,980.
|4—
|Stela Star (IRE), f, 3, Epaulette (AUS)–Compostela (GB), by Sea the Stars (IRE). (23,000EUR ’18 GOFORB). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Vimal and Gillian Khosla (IRE), $17,160.
|3—
|Bella Vita, f, 3, Bayern–Queenie Cat, by Storm Cat. ($75,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $400,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (CA), $12,996.
|Also Ran: Carpe Vinum, Red Lark (IRE), Guitty (FR), Croughavouke (IRE), Beguiled, Little Bird (IRE), Triana (IRE), Roadrunner’s Honor, Homehome, Sherilinda.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, HF.
|Odds: 3.00, 3.10, 4.40.
|SILKS RUN S., GP, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 3-7.
|2—
|CAROTARI, g, 4, Artie Schiller–Soother, by Rahy. ($6,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-William Branch, B-Tom Evans & Pam Clark (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $45,570.
|7—
|Fig Jelly, g, 5, Forestry–Cozy Cottage, by Pine Bluff. ($6,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Dubb, Michael, Zinman, Joseph M and Zinman, Michael A, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), $14,700.
|1—
|Archidust, c, 4, Verrazano–Chilling Effect, by Gold Fever. ($85,000 ’16 KEENOV; $85,000 ’17 KEESEP; $300,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Crawford Farms Racing, B-Wolverton Mountain Farm, LLC (KY), $7,350.
|Also Ran: Elusive Mischief, Sturgeon, Shekky Shebaz, Fielder.
|Winning Time: :54 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, NK, 1HF.
|Odds: 3.40, 11.10, 6.00.
|CAPTIVA ISLAND S., GP, $75,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 3-7.
|5—
|GIRLS KNOW BEST, m, 6, Caleb’s Posse–Now U Know, by Maria’s Mon. O-Triton Stable, Chenvert, Brian and Kenneally, Eddie, B-Don Von Hemel & Todd Dunn (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $44,175.
|9—
|Keota, m, 5, Lonhro (AUS)–Mystic Mama, by Scat Daddy. ($145,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Nancy Shuford (KY), $14,250.
|3—
|Violent Times, m, 5, Violence–Make Time, by Empire Maker. ($10,000 ’16 FTKFEB; $41,000 ’16 FTKJUL). O-Thoroughbred Acquisition Group LLC, B-C Biscuit Racing, Island Peak Stables, Squire Thoroughbreds et al (PA), $7,125.
|Also Ran: Hidden Facts, Knarsdale, I’llhandalthecash, Nikee Kan, Lovesick, Bohemian Bourbon, Charmaine’s Mia.
|Winning Time: :55 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 1, NK.
|Odds: 0.70, 2.50, 10.50.
|COLUMBIA S., TAM, $75,000, 3YO, 1MT, 3-7.
|1—
|DOC BOY, c, 3, Into Mischief–Peggy May, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $325,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Stallionaire Enterprises LLC, B-Sierra Farm (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Joe Bravo, $45,000.
|8—
|Mr. Kringle, c, 3, Shakin It Up–South Wing, by Dixie Brass. ($35,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $10,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-That’s Amore Stable, McMahon, Michael J and Weeks, Bob, B-Cheryl Prudhomme & Dr Michael Gallivan (NY), $15,000.
|2—
|Summer Assault, g, 3, Summer Front–Quality Included, by Include. ($15,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $45,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Kevin Marko, Last Call Racing Partnership, Union Park Thoroughbreds, LLC and Cherrywood Racing Stables, II, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Alley Oop Johnny, Chapalu, Me and Mr. C, Valiant Virtue, King Theo, Glorious Tribute, Commence.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HF, NK.
|Odds: 6.60, 5.00, 5.20.
|ALLEN BLACK CAT LACOMBE MEMORIAL S., FG, $74,250, 3YO, F, A1MT, 3-7.
|9—
|DOMINGA, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Dynarama, by Dynaformer. O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $45,000.
|3—
|Wexx, f, 3, Declaration of War–My Rachel, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). O-Hinkle Farms, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $15,000.
|2—
|Embossed, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Golden Velvet, by Seeking the Gold. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Urbana, Jezebel’s Kitten, Audrey’s Time, Dawn’s Dancer, Pranked.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, 1, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.50, 10.80, 2.90.
