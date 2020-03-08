North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 8

|HEAVENLY PRIZE INVITATIONAL S., AQU, $124,750, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-8.
|1—
|CRIMSON FROST, m, 6, Stormy Atlantic–Rock Jasmine, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). ($10,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Barry R Ostrager, B-Joe Mulholland Jr, John Mulholland & Keith Desormeaux (KY), T-Michelle Nevin, J-Manuel Franco, $68,750.
|5—
|Newly Minted, f, 4, Central Banker–Newbie, by Bernardini. ($110,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Beach Haven Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $28,125.
|3—
|No Hayne No Gayne, m, 6, Haynesfield–Star Orchid, by Successful Appeal. O-Sheets, Toby, ZBS Thoroughbreds, Paradise Farms Corp, Roussel III, Louie J and Asmussen, Steven M, B-ZBS Thoroughbreds (NY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Espresso Shot, Happycrest.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, HD, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 7.00, 0.25, 8.30.
