OptixEQ analysis for Oaklawn Park March 20

RACE 3

#1A GOLD BACKED was given a look at a price back on February 20, and that came with a push in his stablemate Carlos Sixes, the eventual race winner. He looks to have some upside off that race especially coming back in this spot. Overall, the class drop is subtle which should help, but also note the race dynamics that could favor his off-the-pace run style.

OptixPLOT is signaling a fast pace with the 67 SpeedRate as well as Contention with the “Fire” rating. That matches up with the OptixRPM (RunStyleMatch) showing six of the nine runners in this race with a shared E/EP Run Style. GOLD BACKED is not one of those six, and in fact is down as a Square in Quad IV looking to benefit from the contentious pace scenario. It should be noted that in addition to his most recent race in the slop, he some very sneaky back main track form. Fitness-wise he looks to benefit from that most recent start off the layoff and looks well positioned here making his second start for McKnight.

RACE 8

#2 MIA MISCHIEF, a multiple graded stakes winner, will make her 2020 return this afternoon and looks to be well spotted coming back in this allowance event for Asmussen. She has a lot of upside on that front and is already “proven” here at Oaklawn Park. She is not a “need the lead” type and worth noting as she is positioned in Quad I with some contention. She can make the lead here if desired and her class Plots well as she is high up on the y-axis and as a Square.

Should that “contention” or the layoff become a factor #1 ISTAN COUNCIL (also with some success over this course) will be looking to track the pacesetters and take first run. She draws well for her style at the rail as saving ground benefits her trip. Jones has been sending out live this meet and has her firing bullets coming off the bench here. Trip will be crucial for #3 MAYBE WICKED, though she has some upside making her second start off the layoff this afternoon. She looked short coming back off the 188-day layoff as noted with the PREP? OptixNOTE.