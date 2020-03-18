OptixEQ Data Handicapping for Oaklawn Park March 19

Emily Gullikson will guide us through how to read and bet the Optix plot graph diagrams in an effort to land on a betting pick. Learn how to use this data based approach to horse racing below!

Races 3 and 6 can be found below for Oaklawn Park racing on March 19.

RACE 3:

If able to get loose (Quad I) on the lead #3 ADHERETOME certainly can be a legit threat on the front end. While that possibility is on the table, both #6 FAIRWAYNGREEN and #8 FABOULOUS GIRL also have some tactical speed (Quad I/III) designated by their position on OptixPLOT looking from left-to-right, the first call expect to keep her honest on the front end. This could put #4 HOPTOWN HONEY in the right spot to get the ideal trip as shown on the Plot in Quad I with first run at that trio and on her remaining rivals all positioned down in Quad IV.

In addition to trip, #4 HOPTOWN HONEY has some upside form her most recent races and receiving the necessary DROP? (OptixNOTE in Past 3 Runlines) out of the Optional Claiming events from her previous starts this meet. She has upside on that front and OptixFIG in Range to compete at this level.

RACE 6:

This is a very wide-open event and while there are no “knocks” on the morning line favorites, the entry #1 COAL TRUTH and #1A LEROY for Diodoro, and #9 SEVIER for Maker, there is also nothing that really sets them apart from others in this field: whether that be pace, speed figures, and/or form. From a value standpoint, it is worth looking outside that set as they expect to take a bulk of the action here.

#4 SPOKANE EAGLE as shown on OptixPLOT in Quad I, has some tactical speed and likely to be in the mix right from the start with #9 SEVIER. This will be his second start of the meet and has some upside from an unusual ride (TACTIC-) back on February 22. That afternoon he was making his first start back in 90-days and after showing some brief speed looked to be pulled up out of the running, no visual distress, just the rider decision. It is encouraging to see him back in 26-days from that event, in a similar spot in terms of class, as well as picking up a new rider with Talamo taking over.

#5 REASON TO SOAR initially ignored on the first pass through, he drew attention as the only horse to have run an OptixFIG in Range in his “Past 3 Runlines.” From there he certainly can get the trip positioned well, though obscured a bit in Quad I on the OptixPLOT. He also has some upside as he makes his third start of the form cycle given the race dynamics from the two prior starts this meet and likely to get something out of those races returning to this $25k claiming condition.

#7 SHARP ART takes some creativity to get to him in this race and has to run back to his form this time last year to compete. With that said, he can be given a “second chance” as he had a complete EX-excuse making his first start of the meet back on February 6 when taking a legit stumble at the start (TROUBLE_S) before getting rushed up into a fast pace ultimately losing ground and dropping out of contention. That race combined with his November 14 race with noted asked (NO_PUSH) are factored into his Circle on the PLOT.