OptixEQ Free Picks for Mar. 26 at Oaklawn Park

Handicapper Emily Gullikson brings us analysis on Oaklawn Park racing for March 26 with OptixEQ past performance analysis and plot graph diagrams.

RACE 4:

Based on current form this meet #8 ACADEMY BAY is a logical type this afternoon coming back for Broberg. He fits in terms of trip positioned in Quad I and has the recency edge over #10 HOLDTHISMISS coming back after 410 days here and with the surface change to the dirt. While capable based on his form prior to the layoff, the value all things considered does not seem to be there.

There is some value on other runners such as #4 SUSPECT A STORM making his third start off the layoff. He ran a competitive race (B- OptixGRADE) at this level back on Feb. 13 closing ground after the slow start. He backed up that effort just two weeks later finishing in a photo for the win with the “best of the speed” winner.

At a bit of a price #7 BUD RO is worth a look. The Plot position has some concerns as a Circle in Quad IV; however, he has some upside off his recent two races this season and some suggestion that Plot position might not be a full representation of his abilities. The PREP? keyword was designated when making his first start back this season and off the 294-day layoff on Feb. 14. He showed some run all things considered and with some upside going forward. He came back just two weeks later and in the OptixNOTES “extended note” it says he needs a more assertive ride; not to mention he was very much against the race flow. That is notable as he returns with a new rider this afternoon with Tyler Baze taking over and could see that positive change in tactics.

RACE 6:

#8 WHOLE LOTTA LUCK could find just that with the pace scenario this afternoon. The “Fire” Contention combined with an honest 34 SpeedRate could play right into his hand tracking as a Square from a Quad II/IV position. This will be his second start of the meet and off the layoff with some upside coming out of the race back on Feb. 29. He ran at a higher claiming level ($16k) and with a higher OptixFIGRANGE that afternoon and was not asked for his best racing off the rail and off the pace under minimal ask. He will show up here with that start under his belt and with the right level of class relief in this $10k claiming event to take that needed step forward.

RELATED: Oaklawn Racing Stats At a Glance.