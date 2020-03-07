OptixEQ handicaps Race 5 at Oaklawn Park March 8

Race 5 at Oaklawn Park:

Potential value in this race with the morning-line favorite #7 UNION SALUTE making his first Oaklawn Park appearance and especially for today’s distance. He has primarily run as a sprinter and bit of a concern given the potential short price running here at the mile distance. Stablemate #11 MUCHO MACHO DAN did not draw all that well once again, and a wide trip with his run style has to be considered. With that noted, he has upside here coming out of a much tougher starter allowance last month in a less than ideal trip from the rail.

#10 RIKER has some distance concerns overall though does find class relief from his most recent start and looks to benefit from that class change making his second start off the claim for Villafranco, a barn that has already posted a winner this week.

The pace scenario is something to keep in mind for many runners in this field and noted “Fire” Contention and 50 SpeedRate with a lot of “clustering” in the Quad I/III area. With that noted #9 SWITHERAL can be upgraded from Quad IV and does have form and upside from his most recent start two weeks ago. It was a sneaky good effort on February 22 and while tough to see on the running line alone, he made a massive move coming wide from off the pace going against the race dynamics.