OptixPLOT for March 12 at Oaklawn Park Race 2 and 8

Race 2:

A little bit of a “playback” race here with two horses that were picked in this column, came up short on the day, though worth a look coming back this afternoon. The first being #1 COLONEL TALBOT making his second start of the meet for McKnight. He has a look back on February 13, but found himself on the lead in that race and not his ideal trip. He should get some fitness out of that race and does find significant class relief here as well. Even though he was forwardly placed last out, that does not expect to be the case here especially with many coming out of recent sprint races. He should find the right tracking trip with enough to finish (Square) to kick on late. #5 MUTINEER will wheel right back for O’Neill having run exactly a week ago. He was up against it drawing the outside post and did the best he could to try and overcome however was parked wide every step of the way. That ground loss was costly and coming back here off the good effort and quick turnaround shows some confidence by the connections. Looking at the PLOT it is tough to ignore #7 HONORING MAJOR. There are other positives as he comes into this race on an improving pattern with OptixGRADE/FIG making his third start of the form cycle.

RACE 8:

#5 SHE’S ALL WOLFE makes her second start of the meet and off the layoff with some upside (and offering value) coming into this fairly matched allowance event. Her first start of the meet came back on February 15 and after 171 days off did not take much money from her 12-1 morning line and seemed a sign of a prep. With that said she showed some run and with some upside given the race and dynamics of that event. The front runner took off early and spaced out the field in the opening quarter-mile. SHE’S ALL WOLFE showed some tactical speed (note her Quad II Standard position) though was shuffled back, she moved up late in a distant fourth with the top two together at the wire. One of those fillies, the place finisher, Shedaresthedevil came back last weekend to win the Honeybee (G3).