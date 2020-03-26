OptixPLOT for Oaklawn Park on March 27

RACE 6:

#4 MUCHO MAS has some positives as she makes her third start of the meet this afternoon, and she is in a position to move forward and compete in today’s claiming event. As shown on OptixPLOT 2020 below, she is a Large Square positioned down in Quad IV; this position is in line with the OptixRPM (RunStyleMatch) as that of a “C” Closer RunStyle. For Closers/Quad IV, they often need the right race shape to get the “trip” from off the pace. OptixPLOT indicates a “Fire” Contention and is paired with a higher 55 SpeedRate, variables that can assist horses from off the pace. In addition to pace, Mucho Mas will also find some class relief here as she makes her first start for the claiming tag. Her OptixFIG in the “Past 3 Runlines” are on par (highlighted) with the OptixFIGRANGE for this event. In addition, she has upside off her two most recent starts due to not only class, but dynamics as well to move her forward this afternoon.

RACE 7:

A competitive maiden claiming event with some lightly raced runners.

#9 HASHTAG WINNER will make her fourth start of the meet and with the class relief (DROP?) she has been looking for coming out of those Special Weight events. Her first start of the meet back on January 31st was a sneaky good 4th place (B- OptixGRADE) and an 81 OptixFIG that strongly fits in RANGE. Some regression could have been in place with the WIDE trip on February 22nd and similar running WIDE in the mud just over a week ago.

#10 HUNGRY N SCRAPPY likely to take a lot of attention in here based on connections and a decent run in her debut last month. The February 20th event has turned out to be a productive race with three next out winners and a few others improving speed figures in their next starts. She showed run after the slow start (SLOG) and continued to run on after the wire.

#8 COCO CABALLO is another exiting a productive race last month with two next out winners from that February 15th event. COCO looked to need the start and should get something out of that race, enough to take a step forward this afternoon. A bit GREEN right from the start she broke out and chased well off the rail and in hand for most of the running. It is positive to see her return to the work tab soon after the debut and will pick up a new jockey with Vasquez taking over – would not be surprised to see more early foot here as well with a cleaner break and the stretch-out from the debut sprint to this mile.

#7 ADDI it is worth noting she was entered and scratched at this maiden claiming level back on February 2nd, and after taking on a higher level of maidens in her first two starts will have a chance to compete at the level she looks to belong at. With that said she will have to take a step forward from her first two starts in terms of OptixFIG from those races.