OptixPLOT for Oaklawn Race 2 and 9 on March 5

RACE 2:

A contentious maiden claiming event is up for grabs and while a case can be made for many in this field, one of the more logical types #3 JACKS FIRE BALLS fits that description. He will make his first start of the meet and off the layoff for Van Berg, who’s looking for his first winner of the meet. This will be his Oaklawn debut and looks as fit as can be working over this course since the track opened. He fits in terms of speed figures (OptixFIG) and, based on recent form, can find a favorable tracking trip – Quad II Square. #7 AGITATOR will make his second start of the meet and first off the claim coming back in this spot for Broberg. He will move up in class slightly from the maiden claiming event he was taken out of just three weeks ago, and will need to improve on that front. However, he has upside based on his most recent effort and race dynamics. He did not get out of the gate well and was distanced early as the pacesetters took off on the lead and spaced out the field. Agitator did well to move up late behind the open length “best of the speed” winner, Caribbean, and continued to gallop out past the wire. Broberg will add the blinkers here, a move that looks to have the intention ofhaving him more engaged from the start.

RACE 9:

#12 MUTINEER capable to sneak away at a price in an open event and will make his second start of the meet for Doug O’Neill. He made his first start of the meet on February 13 in a starter allowance and with some upside overall coming out of that race. The track conditions, muddy (sealed), are not his ideal, and can move up on a faster track. From a pace scenario he can be upgraded as well given the dynamics of the race. He was part of the early duel and note the two pacesetters finishing last in the race. The winner, Sonny Smack, rallied from off the pace and note he came out of that race to win and improve his speed figure last Friday. He Plots in Quad III here as a Square, a position that can be favorable in dirt routes – 14.9% on Standard and 10.5% Surface/Distance.