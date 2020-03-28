OptixPLOT for Oaklawn Races 8 & 9 March 28

RACE 8:

#8 MAGIC DANCE will make her return this afternoon for Steve Asmussen in an ambitious spot for this three-year-old filly. She will be facing off against older, more accomplished types, and at the same time going a route of ground for the first time. She showed some talent last summer at Churchill Downs and had been off since. She has been working her way back into racing shape down the Fair Grounds and likely to have been pointing to a race on that calendar before the meet came to an early end. Speed figure (OptixFIG) wise she has run races on par for this level and noted those races were run as a juvenile. There could be upside if not just a return to those races given the maturity since last raced. In terms of trip she projects to be forwardly placed and as shown on Standard OptixPLOT below. There is not much in terms of early speed signed on and likely to use that to her advantage.

RACE 9 – Nodouble Breeders’ Stakes:

#3 K J’S NOBILITY comes into this race sharp for Cecil Borel, a trainer quietly having a solid Oaklawn meeting. This will be his third start of the meet and turning in solid efforts (B/B- OptixGRADE) for the level on both occasions. Jockey Calvin Borel was able to overcome the slow start against allowance company back on February 27th with some clever handling and won from off the pace despite not having much pace (VS/Very slow opening half mile race shape) to make that run into. Trip will be key here, though noted should find a favorable tracking trip based on the Surface/Distance Plot and his Large Quad II Square. Even on Standard (accounting for the SLOG/slow out of the gate) K J’s Nobility still presents a strong late kick and a position that could give him first run on the others.