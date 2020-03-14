OptixPLOT for Races 5 and 7 on March 15 at Oaklawn Park

RACE 5

#1 POWERFUL ALLY will make his third start of the meet for Fawkes and on a positive form cycle coming into this race. He made his first start of the cycle off a 115-day layoff and at this condition and distance back on February 8. He earned a B OptixGRADE for the effort and just getting beat as the race winner sneaked up the inside with the two together at the line. Given the effort some regression could be expected next out, and that seemed to be the case just two weeks ago at the allowance level. In addition to the form and class hike he also was asked to go two turns. While he has some route form, physically he is on the smaller side presenting more of a Sprinter. That is notable as he gets back to a sprint this afternoon as well as the claiming condition he ran at back in February.

RACE 7

The Fire Contention is in play for this allowance event and looks to set up horses from just off the pace. With that said the 23 SpeedRate is not too extreme, and not the type of pace scenario that necessarily sets up a real deep closing type. #4 MARKET KING from Quad II, could find himself the right type of tracking trip. While he is a Circle some of that is related to his route races as well as the first start back on the year, the February 1 race. While that race makes his form a bit “dirty,” the race itself looked very useful to establish fitness. Since that race his OptixFIGs improved and mostly notable the positive progression (C, C+, B-) of OptixGRADES coming into this race.

#8 CANDY CORNELL is more obvious in here based on recent speed figures and finishing position. He is positioned in Quad I; however, can rate and clearly finish based on his Surface/Distance Square. The Surface/Distance Plot position is more favorable for #3 SOARING BIRD and if able to race in that position rather than his Standard (recent SLOGs) he could find himself the right trip as well.