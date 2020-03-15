March 15, 2020

Spot Plays for March 16

March 15, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley canceled
Parx canceled
Turf Paradise canceled
Will Rogers Downs (5th) Kurious Kennedy, 8-1
(8th) Blue Bomber, 7-2

Note: Our regular Spot Plays tracks for Monday have canceled in response to coronavirus. As of this writing, Will Rogers Downs is expected to go ahead with its opening day card.

For updates on tracks canceling or continuing to race without spectators, see the TwinSpires.com post on how coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting racing.

