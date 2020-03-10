March 11, 2020

Spot Plays March 11

March 10, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Oconee, 5-1
(2nd) I Am I Will, 3-1
Fair Grounds (5th) Rake It Up, 10-1
(9th) Veronica’s Dream, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Mozano, 8-1
(8th) Freezer Burn, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Ohio Eagle, 3-1
(7th) Slick Six, 8-1
Penn National (5th) Roses for Ruby, 3-1
(6th) War of the North, 7-2
Sam Houston (1st) Witt Loves Tacos, 7-2
(5th) Seahawk Wave, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Alluring Approval, 7-2
(9th) Painted Image, 3-1
Turf Paradise (6th) Awesome E K, 7-2
(7th) Jen Lors Legacy, 8-1

