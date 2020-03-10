Spot Plays March 11

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Oconee, 5-1
|(2nd) I Am I Will, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(5th) Rake It Up, 10-1
|(9th) Veronica’s Dream, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Mozano, 8-1
|(8th) Freezer Burn, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Ohio Eagle, 3-1
|(7th) Slick Six, 8-1
|Penn National
|(5th) Roses for Ruby, 3-1
|(6th) War of the North, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Witt Loves Tacos, 7-2
|(5th) Seahawk Wave, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Alluring Approval, 7-2
|(9th) Painted Image, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Awesome E K, 7-2
|(7th) Jen Lors Legacy, 8-1
