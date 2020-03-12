Spot Plays March 13

|Aqueduct
|
|(1st) Cairo Queen, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Whichwaytomalibu, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Dudes Pick, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Banishment, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(2nd) Irish Paul, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Midnight Patriot, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) Oasis, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Bank of Many, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Jeana’s Gem, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) A Beautiful Day, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|
|(2nd) Frisky Whiskey, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Easy River, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(1st) Miz Nightcap, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Lovely Lou, 3-1
|Penn National
|
|(4th) Majestic Calling, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) B B’s Busted, 4-1
|Sam Houston
|
|(3rd) Fredonian, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Devil’s Demise, 3-1
|Sunland Park
|
|(6th) Easter Dream, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Black Eyed Bandit, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(2nd) Donnameup, 4-1
|
|
|(3rd) Buc’s Investement, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(2nd) English Investor, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Out of the Blue, 3-1
