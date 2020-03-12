March 12, 2020

Spot Plays March 13

March 12, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Cairo Queen, 5-1
(5th) Whichwaytomalibu, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Dudes Pick, 3-1
(6th) Banishment, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Irish Paul, 6-1
(4th) Midnight Patriot, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Oasis, 7-2
(5th) Bank of Many, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Jeana’s Gem, 7-2
(5th) A Beautiful Day, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Frisky Whiskey, 7-2
(4th) Easy River, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Miz Nightcap, 7-2
(4th) Lovely Lou, 3-1
Penn National (4th) Majestic Calling, 3-1
(6th) B B’s Busted, 4-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Fredonian, 6-1
(4th) Devil’s Demise, 3-1
Sunland Park (6th) Easter Dream, 6-1
(7th) Black Eyed Bandit, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Donnameup, 4-1
(3rd) Buc’s Investement, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) English Investor, 4-1
(4th) Out of the Blue, 3-1

